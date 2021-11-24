Portland
Taylor Beltz, 27, of the 1700 block of Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, Texas, was charged with public intoxication, possession of hydrochloride, possession of drug paraphernalia and possesion of amphetamines on Nov. 17 by Officer Ebram Azer. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan 11 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Colton Ryan Jones, 31, of the 130 block of Irish Oaks Drive, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense) and violation of open container law on Nov. 18 by Officer C. Ronan. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 8 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Dillon Poole, 28, of the 2700 block of Schweizer Road, Franklin, Ky. Was charged with possession meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of oxycodone, tampering with evidence, driving without a license and violation of helmet law on Nov. 17 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 8 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Emily Trusty, 21, of the 100 block of Stevison Ham Road, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and filing a false report on Nov. 12 by Officer T. Pharris. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.