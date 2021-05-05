Parnell Suttle has fond memories of the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival.
In fact, she recalls the first one.
“My friend (Ruth Lane) was in it (the beauty pageant),” Suttle said. “She had her flowers she carried. She put some fresh strawberries in the bouquet.
“It was on Main Street in Portland. I stood in front of the dime store. They had built that ramp, and the girls walked out. Margie Culbreath (Langford) was the first strawberry queen. After that, they didn’t have it on Main Street. They would have it in some of the schools and different places. They would select the strawberry queen, and she would ride in the parade.”
Suttle may be one of the few who vividly recalls the 1940 event.
She has lots of fond memories from years of attendance, having been at all 79 of the festivals.
Suttle isn’t certain when she’ll be there, but she plans to be back in the downtown area this weekend as the 80th annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival takes place.
“I never failed to be at the Strawberry Festival,” Suttle said. “I look forward to it all these years. I was born and lived here. I have looked forward to it. It’s quite a big affair.”
This year’s may be the largest. There are 170 vendors expected to attend, an increase of 75 in comparison to the 2019 event.
The Portland Chamber of Commerce began taking vendor applications in December and filled its spaces by mid-February.
“We opened up a new area,” Portland Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sherri Ferguson said. “We have probably turned away over 100 vendors since we’ve been sold out.
“Every year it gets bigger, through adding more things and through marketing. Even if they can’t come this year, they’re looking for it next year.”
The excitement for the event may be enhanced since the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow the festival to be held a year ago.
“We’ve probably had more this year since it’s one of the earliest events vendors have been able to attend,” Ferguson said of the anticipation this year. “It’s because they weren’t able to do anything. It’s like you’re opening up freedom again. People are just very excited to get out and do something. It’s the excitement of being able to go to an event.”
In 2019, there were attendees from 33 different states, and the planning is extensive.
“It’s always great to see where everybody is visiting from,” Ferguson said. “You have to think about who is involved in this event. The city and the chamber develop it, but all of these (area) organizations are doing something for the event. It’s raising money for these non-profit organizations. Everybody has something they’re doing where they’re raising money to do more things in the community. It’s great to see all these organizations come together and put on the event … it’s great.”
The theme for this year is Super Berries, and front-line workers will be recognized as the grand marshal after enduring through the COVID-19 pandemic since March of 2020.
Among the new attractions are a magic show, a mechanical bull, a second music stage behind the Portland Chamber of Commerce office and Robocars (which transform from people into cars).
The format will be somewhat different as Friday’s Strawberry Jam Concert and Fireworks will kick off the weekend, beginning with music at 5 p.m. and fireworks starting at approximately 8:30 p.m. Resurrection-A Journey Tribute will headline the musical acts, performing at approximately 7 p.m.
The festival will conclude with the annaul parade, which is slated to begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
There is a carnival from Tuesday through Saturday at Richland Park, the Strawberry Stride 5K Run/Walk, inflatables for children, live music all day on Saturday, vendor booths on Saturday, bingo on Saturday afternoon and a mascot race on Saturday afternoon.
There was a beauty pageant and a quilt show held last weekend, and a golf tournament took place on Tuesday.
“The parade is huge,” Ferguson said. “It’s kind of the staple and the ending.”
Suttle often attends the pancake breakfast, which will be held from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday in the gymnasium at Portland First Baptist Church.
“I enjoy all of it,” Suttle said. “There’ll be music. It’s just all really good. I like and enjoy all of it, but I do enjoy our parade.”
The winners of the Strawberry Pageant ride on a float in the parade. Suttle’s daughter, Pamela, was selected as the little princess in 1958, and Suttle still has the crown.
She’ll be looking forward to seeing this year’s beauty queens in this year’s parade.
“I always love our Strawberry parade,” Suttle said. “Of course, it has grown every year, and I enjoy it every year.
“Of course, we had to back off last year. I am looking forward to seeing it again. It’s just always very nice.”
