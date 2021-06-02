Ashley’s Place — also known as the Sumner Child Advocacy Center — received a grant from the Healing Trust, which awarded funds totaling $751,900 in its most recent grant cycle.
The Ashley’s Place grant was for $18,000 and will be used for trauma-focused therapy services to children throughout Sumner County who have fallen victim to child sexual abuse.
Trauma-focused therapy is a crucial element for children as they begin the healing process from experiencing the devastating effects abuse. Ashley’s Place serves as a member of the Child Protective Investigative Team, which is charged with the task of investigating and service provision for children and families who have experienced severe child abuse.
“We are deeply grateful for the life-changing work done by these 17 grantee partners,” said Healing Trust President and CEO Kristen Keely-Dinger. “Their commitment to improving the health of the most vulnerable members of our community is inspiring.”
The mission of the Healing Trust, a private grant-making foundation, is the sacred work of fostering healing and wholeness for vulnerable populations through strategic investing, philanthropy and advocacy.
Recipients of the contributions include non-profit organizations from 40 counties in Middle Tennessee that focus on advocacy, physical health, mental health, recovery from alcohol and drug abuse or healing from abuse, neglect, and violence.
This year’s grants bring the collective grant-making of the Healing Trust to more than $96 million since 2002.
The Trust — while created out of the sale of Baptist Hospital to Ascension Health/St. Thomas Health Services — is a private, independent foundation and is not affiliated with the St. Thomas Health Services or the St. Thomas Health Services Fund.
Ashley’s Place is dedicated to providing multiple services to children and families who have been victims of child sexual abuse, severe physical abuse and/or witness to violence. The center also strives to improve communication and case outcomes with joint efforts from Sumner County law-enforcement agencies, child protective services and the Sumner County District Attorney’s Office.
— Submitted
