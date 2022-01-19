Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize more than 2,100 students on the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall 2021 terms.
Piper Agee of White House, TN
Alita Ballman of Portland, TN
Julia Bazenet of Portland, TN
Wyatt Bilbrey of White House, TN
Conner Bullock of White House, TN
Alexandria Carman of Portland, TN
Alexander Copenhaver-Pounds of White House, TN
Maggie Estes of Portland, TN
Jordan Evans of White House, TN
Samuel Fletcher of White House, TN
Chloe Hemmelgarn of Portland, TN
Caitlyn Holler of White House, TN
Dylan Jarrett of White House, TN
Colton Judy of Cottontown, TN
Kristi Piper of Portland, TN
Grant Read of Portland, TN
Jeremy Rivera-Sanchez of Portland, TN
Ashley Roque of White House, TN
Jessica White of Cottontown, TN
Jordan White of White House, TN
Holland Wiemelt of Portland, TN
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
— By Austin Peay State University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.