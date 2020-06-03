Baby Jemma Dawn Corey McAllister — who was born on May 28, 2020 — of Westmoreland, passed away on May 28 with her loving parents by her side.
Baby McAllister is survived by: her mother, Kara Kristina Annette Chandler of Westmoreland; father, Johnny William McAllister of Westmoreland; brother, Garret Dawson McAllister; grandparents, Tony (Leigh Ann) Chandler of Portland, Nathan Mooneyhan of Portland, Angella Mooneyhan of Portland, Priscilla Chandler of Portland; aunts and uncles, Justin and Krystal Chandler, Quinten and Kayley Wilson, Kylie and Tyler Mooneyhan; cousins, Aiden and Aurora Chandler, Marley and Mason Wilson; and godmother, Bailey Hudson.
There was a graveside service on May 30 at Portland Memorial Gardens, with visitation held before the service at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Johnny McAllister and Nathan McAllister.
