The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association Board of Control voted on Aug. 17 to transition from three to four classifications for Division I basketball, baseball and softball teams for the next two years.
Classification in other sports will remain as is.
Portland is in Class AAA in the current three-classification system.
However, the school is one of the smallest in a classification that includes two schools in West Tennessee — Bartlett and Collierville — that had an enrollment of more than 2,700 students when enrollments were last reported (in the fall of 2018).
Portland had 1,073 students at that time.
Portland could be in Class 3A in the forthcoming four-class system or could be in Class 4A.
“We’re hopeful (to land in 3A),” Lady Panther girls head basketball coach and softball coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “We’ve grown a little bit. You don’t know what other schools have done.
“We’re going to be one of the bigger 3A schools or the smaller 4A schools. We’ve sat in 3A as one of smallest 3A schools for years.”
In basketball, baseball and softball, Portland is in District 9-AAA, along with Mt. Juliet (which had a 2,228 enrollment at the last report), Wilson Central (1,926), Lebanon (1,897), Gallatin (1,621), Hendersonville (1,510), Station Camp (1,470), Beech (1,385) and first-year school Green Hill.
“It’s one of those things … there’s nothing you can do about it,” Steinbrecher said. “You just put your big-boy boots on and go to work. If you are playing schools (closer to) your size, kids get a little boost … they’re more excited.
“Soccer has played in AA the last two years, and they are doing well. (Girls head coach Ryan) Goostree has done a great job. It’s a difference when you are playing (comparable schools). If we get to stay in 3A, it will be good for all sports.”
Steinbrecher pointed out that districts will consist of less teams, with schools being distributed across four classifications instead of three.
“If we do go to 4A, districts will be smaller,” Steinbrecher said. “That’s going to be good.
“It’s just a waiting game for us.”
That waiting won’t end until November, when districts for the next two years are finally set.
The TSSAA Board of Control decided to reclassify for a two-year period, instead of the usual four-year period.
Enrollment numbers that are reported are taken from the school’s enrollment on the 20th day of school.
Steinbrecher is entering his third season at the helm of the girls basketball program and first season as the head softball coach.
Panther boys basketball coach Darryl Travis and head baseball coach Justin Martin are both entering their fourth season at the helm of their respective programs.
“You’re trying to build a program, and this is a change,” Steinbrecher said. “It’s sparking a little bit of life (optimism).”
Next season will be the first time any of those sports have consisted of four classifications. There have been three classes in basketball since 1976 and three classes in baseball since 1977.
Softball has consisted of three classes since it was sanctioned as a TSSAA sport in 1979.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.