Billy Hugh West, 89, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021.
He was born on June 11, 1931, to the late Paul West and Maurine Wiseman.
In addition to his parents, Mr. West is preceded in death by his brother, Buddy West.
Mr. West is survived by: his wife, Wilma Geralee Fleming; daughter, Anita (Charles) Eade of Tampa, Florida; granddaughter, Keeton (Jesse) Baker of Portland; grandson, Logan Eade of Tampa; great-grandchildren, Elijah Baker; brother, Bob (Pat) West of Portland; and sister-in-law, Carolyn West of Portland.
A graveside service was held on Jan. 12 at Maple Hill Cemetery, with Steve VanHooser officiating.
Visitation was held prior to the service at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Jesse Baker, Logan Eade, Bob West, Keith Kizer, Joe Freeman, Steve Freeman and Dale Wiseman served as pallbearers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.