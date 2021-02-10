Billy Wayne Key, 77, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 31, 2021, at his residence in Gallatin.
He was born in Portland on March 5, 1943, to the late Denville Owen Key and Louise Whitson Key.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Key was preceded in death by Hubert Key, Paul Key, James Key, Gibb Key and Gene Key.
Mr. Key is survived by: his wife, Carolyn D. Key; daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Knowlton; son, Ron (Susan) Key; grandchildren, Chassity (Chase) Bruce, Brittany (Justin) Holmes, Audrey (Braden) Douglas, Alyse (Mattie) Owens-Ray; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Christine Hawkins, Patty Gentry and Eulene Brown.
A funeral service was held on Feb. 3 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Ronnie Briley and Brad Carver officiating.
Visitation was held on Feb. 2 and prior to the service on Feb. 3 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Mike Deering, Chase Bruce, Justin Holmes, Braden Douglas, Mark Gregory, Randy Key, Joey High and Rick Pharris served as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
