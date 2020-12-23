Curtis Marlin/For the Leader

Cade Box signed a letter-of-intent to continue his education and playing career at Cumberland University on Dec. 15 in the football program's indoor facility.

Pictured at the signing are: (seated, from left) Cade's sister Norah Box, Cade's father Chad Box, Cade Box, Cade's brother Melissa Box, Cade's brother Cullen Box, (standing, coaches) Mark Nelson, Wes Inman and Greg Cavanah.