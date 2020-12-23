Portland High School senior football standout Cade Box signed recently a letter-of-intent to continue his education and playing career at Cumberland University.
Box, a four-year letterman for the Panthers, is projected as a kickoff/punt returner for the Phoenix.
Box, the 2020 Portland Leader Player of the Year, finished his career with 2,907 total yards and 18 touchdowns, with half of those yards coming as a senior.
“It’s been a fun ride and a great time in middle school and high school,” Box said last Tuesday afternoon in front of coaches, teammates and family. “Learning to play football and to translate my game from middle school to high school, it’s been a great ride.”
Box had 843 return yards in his career, including a kickoff return for a score against Trousdale County as a senior.
Former PHS head coach Greg Cavanah spoke highly of Box and what he meant to the program on and off the football field.
“Since I’ve known Cade Box, he has always looked me in the eye and never complained,” Cavanah said. “I’ve known him to go to work, and I’ve known him to hold his head up regardless of the score in the ballgame. He led by example and tried to pick up guys around him, and he is a fine, Christian young man. I believe he will be successful at Cumberland.”
Cumberland University has a 147-161 record since the program was restarted in 1990. In 2019, the Phoenix went 5-5.
Cumberland’s 2020 season was postponed until spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
Box feels he made the right choice in taking his football skills to Cumberland.
“It’s close to home, and that was the best option for me,” Box said. “I love the coaches, and they have stayed in touch. We text each other daily. They really tried to come and get me.”
The Box family has been involved in sports for years, and Cade’s father, Chad, stated that it was a dream come true.
“It started in the living room and our backyard since he was 4 or 5 (years old),” Chad said. “We’ve been to a lot of practices over the years. I’m tickled to death that Cade has a chance to live out his dream. Cumberland is a good school with great guys as coaches.”
Over his four years, the Panthers made two trips to the playoffs.
Box was one of two captains of the 2020 football team, along with Devyn Fuqua, and won several awards at the football banquet two weeks ago including offensive most valuable player, the ESPN Play of the Year, the Glenn Glover Scholarship Award and the Coach Edgar Johnson Dedication, Leadership, and Attitude award.
Cumberland University is a member of the Mid-South Conference and a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
