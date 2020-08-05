Former Portland High standout Corey Brewer contributed as the Sacramento Kings suffered a 132-116 loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday evening
Brewer played 16 minutes off of the bench, providing four points, four rebounds, three steals and an assist. He made 2 of 4 field-goal attempts.
It was the Kings’ second game since the season resumed last Friday.
Sacramento suffered a 129-120 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.
Brewer — who resigned with the Kings last month during the National Basketball Association’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic — did not play in Friday’s contest.
Sacramento fell to 28-38 with the loss.
— Staff reports
