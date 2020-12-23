Brian Thomas Smith, 40, of Portland, passed away at his residence on Nov. 29, 2020.
He was born in San Diego, California, on Oct. 21, 1980, to Gary Wayne Smith and Catherine Lynn Parham Smith.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his grandparents — Brian and Betty Smith, and Thomas Parham.
Mr. Smith is survived by: his loving wife, Jennifer Smith of Portland; daughters, Sadie Pamela Smith of Portland, Gary and Catherine Smith of Corbin, Kentucky; brother, Daniel Smith of Corbin; grandparents, Junior and Judy Gill of Franklinton, Louisiana; aunt and uncles, Kay and Allen Hobart of Cottontown, Terry Smith of Williamsburg, Kentucky, James Parham of Walker, Louisiana; father-in-law, Raymond (Dianna) Hargrove of Odmore, Alabama; and brother-in-laws, Ray Hargrove, Brandon Hargrove and Jeff Ragsdale.
A funeral service for Mr. Smith was held on Dec. 4 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with interment held at Springfield Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was held on Dec. 3 and on Dec. 4 prior to the service.
