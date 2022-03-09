Portland Police arrested two brothers from Memphis on Feb. 25 on multiple charges after they allegedly stole tools at a residence in Portland.
Ozman Omar Carranza Discuas, 29, of 7010 Tagen Court, Memphis, and his brother Maynor Alexander Reyes Carranza, 27, of the same address, were in a black truck and allegedly stole a pressure washer, a ladder and a paint machine. A complainant and her son called police and were following them.
The truck pulled over at 111 Grant Court where officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim, who stated that Reyes Carranza, with whom she has been in a relationship with since 2019, had pulled a gun on here a couple of streets over on Megan Drive. At the Grant Court residence, there was a short altercation between the two and the victim’s son broke it up.
When officers began to investigate and search, they found a 9 mm pistol about 15 feet away from the truck on the passenger side where Reyes Carranza was sitting. He was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm because he is not an American citizen.
The stolen items were valued at approximately $1,300. Reyes Carranza was charged with theft over $1,000, aggravated domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $75,000.
As for his brother, Carranza Discuas, he was also charged with theft over $1,000, as well as driving without a license. His bond was set at $7,500. Both are scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on March 9 to face the charges against them.
