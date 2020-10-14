Bryan James Hodges, 31, of Portland, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
He was born in Nashville on April 14, 1989, to James Gilbert Hodges and Nancy Donoho Hodges.
Hodges is survived by his son, Hudson James Hodges of White House; fiancé, Erica Kaye Hylton of White House; parents, James and Nancy Hodges of Portland; brother, Mack (Haley) Hodges of Portland; grandmother, Betty Jo Hodges of Portland; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Hodges is preceded in death by his grandparents — Callye G. Hodges, Jr., and J.B. and Evelyn Donoho.
Hodges had a kind heart and beautiful smile that could light up a room. His family meant everything to him, especially the bond between him and his brother, Mack.
He loved the outdoors and sports, especially baseball. He was a 2007 Portland High School graduate, where he played on the high-school baseball team. He was a member of the Spikes Baseball Club and loved his teammates.
After high school, he attended Austin Peay University and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where he loved to cheer on the Vols. He served as the vice president of Hodges Group and served as a member of the Hodges Group Board of Directors.
A funeral service was held on Oct. 8 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Danny Thompson, Matt Miller and John Thayer officiating.
Visitation was held on the evening of Oct. 7 and also on Oct. 8 prior to the service at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home. Interment was held at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Mack Hodges, Adam Cummings, Brandon Perry, Chad Mincey, Rick Hodges, Benny Link, John Thayer, & Hudson James Hodges will serve as pallbearers.
Josh Martin, Austin White, Caleb Durbin, Michael Donoho, Howard Ellis, Richard Graves, Clyde Hancock, Kyle Kirby and Randall White served as honorary pallbearers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.