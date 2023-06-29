The band Buffalo Station will perform on Friday, June 30 from 7 until 9 p.m. on the Courthouse lawn bandstand in Franklin, Ky.
The free performance is part of The Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series.
In addition to Buffalo Station more performances are scheduled in this year’s concert series on five Friday nights through Aug. 18.
The concert schedule is posted on the Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Facebook page.
