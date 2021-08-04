Former Portland High School standout Marlayna Bullington’s love of volleyball has never wavered, despite facing obstacles after being a part of back-to-back state championships for the Lady Panthers in 2017 and 2018.
Bullington signed with Missouri State University out of high school in 2019 but realized that it was a challenge to tackle nursing school and while playing beach volleyball.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic stopped most college sports for a year.
However, Bullington persevered, and this past spring, she was named Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year and selected to the second team All-OVC squad and to the conference’s all-freshmen team as well.
Bullington recently completed her freshman campaign at Austin Peay State University and reflected on her journey.
“I signed with Missouri State in 2019 and transferred to Austin Peay a couple of weeks before the school year started,” Bullington said. “Missouri State is a great school and so welcoming, but I learned I was unable to do nursing school while also playing beach volleyball.”
Bullington has been in volleyball since starting in Rob Lesemann’s league in the third grade and later transitioned to competing with club and school teams.
Despite transferring and the pandemic, Bullington continued to stay focused on the sport she loves.
“I trained in the sand all fall to prepare for the beach season in the spring (of 2020),” Bullington said. “When that got cancelled, I was home for the rest of the year due to COVID until we came back for this past year. I’ve played and competed in tournaments every summer to keep my game on track.”
Bullington said that transferring from Missouri State to Austin Peay was a challenging transition, but Bullington found stability in Clarksville.
“It was a really tough position for me to be in,” Bullington said. “I absolutely loved the campus and my teammates. It was so heartbreaking to have something you are looking forward to not work out. However, I do think it was blessing in disguise as Austin Peay has been like a second home to me.”
After leaving Missouri State, Bullington reached out to Austin Peay coach Taylor Mott, and the wheels were in motion.
“We talked about the different roads I could go down,” Bullington said. “Coach Mott told me I’d be welcome to come play beach volleyball at Austin Peay, and that was the beginning to an amazing collegiate experience. She was able to make arrangements for my last-minute transfer and include me in all of the volleyball events so I could meet my teammates.”
Bullington paid dividends for the Lady Governors immediately and rewarded Mott by being a part of the first OVC beach volleyball championship this past spring by sweeping the University of Tennessee at Martin 3-0 in the title match.
“I couldn’t ask for a better season,” Bullington stated. “After my freshmen season got cancelled due to COVID-19, I was really discouraged. We were able to attend one tournament in Central Arkansas where we won all of our matches. It was the beginning of what was going to be a great season. We were able to pick right up where we left off and win an OVC championship.
“Being able to compete alongside the teammates that have become family was the best experience.”
After settling down at Austin Peay, Bullington was like all college kids, especially athletes. She had to determine how to succeed at time management and how to handle the speed of the game.
“The speed of the game is definitely a little bit more intense,” Bullington said. “High school was competitive, but it’s a whole new world when you’re playing with and against girls that have been recruited to play this sport at this level.”
Time management can also be strenuous, especially while studying to be a nurse and playing a sport.
“Being in nursing school and playing all at the same time definitely creates a crazy schedule,” Bullington said. “I have classes, clinicals, practice, travel and matches to fit in. It’s really all about time-management skills. You are constantly doing homework and studying in any available times, including on the bus when traveling.”
This fall, Bullington will be a member of the Austin Peay indoor volleyball team, as well as suiting up next spring for beach volleyball.
“The last time I competed in indoor volleyball was in high school,” Bullington said. “I’m super excited about the opportunity to play for Austin Peay. It is going to be so much fun to compete at this level. I’m proud to represent Austin Peay in both the fall and spring this coming year.”
With all the chaos from the past year and a half due to the pandemic, Bullington has some words of wisdom for high-school students ready to take their game to the next level.
“For any kid looking to play in college, I would say, ‘Don’t settle,’ ” Bullington said. “Get all your facts straight and find the college that suits you in every way possible. Love the college you go to, because it really does become your second home and family.”
