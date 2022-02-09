Portland soccer player Kenzie Campbell can’t wait to get to Columbia State to continue her athletic career.
Campbell, a three-time goalkeeper of the year in the district, signed with the Lady Chargers soccer program last week.
Columbia State, who just started their soccer program in 2018, won the 2019 NJCAA Region & Division One Women’s Soccer Championship in their second year of existence.
“I decided on Columbia State because the atmosphere is so great,” Campbell said recently. “I was able to visit the campus before signing and absolutely loved it. It’s a great location. The coaching staff is great and it’s close to home.”
Campbell started her high school as a midfielder where she was named to the All-District tournament squad.
Campbell moved to the goalkeeper position as a sophomore and remained there the rest of her high school career. She is projected to play goalkeeper at Columbia State.
“I was hesitant starting out as a midfielder,” Campbell remarked. “I loved it, but in my sophomore season, I was moved to goalkeeper.”
Campbell credits high school coach Ryan Goostree with pushing her to be the best she could be.
“Coach Goostree has been one of the biggest factors in making me into the athlete and person I am,” Campbell stated. “He has pushed me but also encouraged me and I’m grateful to have had him as my high school for four years.”
Goostree also noted the impact Campbell made on the program in her four years.
“Kenzie is an excellent all-around player,” Goostree remarked. “She started her freshman year in the midfield and was an immediate contributor. We moved her to goalkeeper, and she became a top goalkeeper in the district. Kenzie could play whatever position you asked and went 100% each time.”
Campbell has fond memories of her high school playing days.
“Some of my greatest memories and highlights from my high school career definitely revolve around soccer,” Campbell pointed out. “My teammates all through my high school career have supported me and are a big reason I’m the person I am.”
Another factor in Campbell’s growth as an athlete and person is her family.
“My family has always been my rock throughout my life and high school,” Campbell pointed out. “They have always supported and believed in me no matter what the circumstances.”
Campbell will have high school teammate and good friend Jessica Roberts joining her at Columbia State this fall.
“I’m incredibly grateful to have Jessica along with me on this journey,” Campbell commented. “We have been good friends since elementary school and is an amazing athlete and friend.”
Columbia State is a two-year school, so Campbell isn’t sure if she will continue her soccer career that that. Campbell plans to go into nursing.
“I’m still undecided as to whether I will continue my soccer career after Columbia State,” Campbell noted. “If an opportunity in life presents itself, I have a good feeling I would be grateful to take it.”
Campbell is the daughter of Thomas Campbell and Jenna Campbell.
