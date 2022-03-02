The ballot is now set for elections in both the May 3 Primary Election and the Aug. 4 General Election for all Sumner County political races.
The primary will include Republican and Democrat candidates facing off in some races where a party nominee will be decided. Those winners will move on to the general election. In some cases, a primary candidate might be unopposed and would move on to the general election. Also, there are independent candidates, who have no official party affiliation. Those candidates will appear only on the Aug. 3 general election ballot.
Listed below is a breakdown of the candidates for each office in both the primary and the general election regarding the local elections in Sumner County and the Portland area.
County Mayor: With Anthony Holt deciding not to run for re-election, the county mayor race features three Republicans — Jake Edgar, John Isbell and Chris Taylor — running for the party’s nomination. The winner will face Independent Greg Arias in the general election.
Sheriff: Incumbent Sonny Weatherford is running for re-election in the Republican Primary and is being challenged by Keith Bean in the primary.
Circuit Court Judge, 18th Judicial District: Joe Thompson is running as a Republican and is unopposed in both the primary and the general election.
Chancellor, 18th District: Republican Louis Oliver III is running unopposed in both the primary and the general election.
Criminal Court Judge, 18th District: Dee David Gay is running for re-election and is unopposed in both the Republican Primary and the general election.
District Attorney General 18th District: Incumben Ray Whitley is unopposed in the Republican Primary and in the general election.
Public Defender, 18th District: David Doyle is unopposed as an independent candidate.
Trustee: Cindy Williams, a Republican, is unopposed in both the primary and general election.
General Sessions Judge, Division I: Four Republicans are in this race, as well as an independent challenger in the general election. Republicans will choose between Ron Blanton, Kee Bryant-McCormick, Russ Edward and Bill Whalen. Independent Tyler Templeton will be on the Aug. 4 ballot.
General Sessions Judge, Division II: David Howard is unopposed in both the Republican Primary and the general election.
General Sessions Judge, Division III: Mike Carter is running for re-election and is unopposed in the Republican Primary and the general election.
Circuit Court Clerk: Incumbent Kathryn Strong is running unopposed in the Republican Primary and the general election.
County Clerk: Carolyn Templeton is running unopposed as a Republican in the primary and has no opponent on the ballot in the general election.
Register of Deeds: Two Republicans are facing off in the primary with the winner advancing unopposed in the general election. The candidates are Holly Hemmrich and Jack Smith.
Road Superintendent: Toby Ellis and Brock Burmeister are running against each other in the Republican Primary. The winner will be opposed by Richard Morris, Sr. in the general election.
School Board: Seats are open in the odd-numbered districts this election year (1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11). None of those districts have any candidates with Portland area addresses. Those districts involve Gallatin, Hendersonville, Westmoreland and Goodlettsville.
County Commission
The commission revamped how commissioners are elected this past year. In the past, two commissioners from each of 12 districts across Sumner County were elected. Now, the commission has altered that to having 24 different districts and each districting having one representative.
Listed below are the candidates in the districts where Portland addresses are involved:
District 2: Incumbent Terry Wright is facing Eric Johnson in the Republican Primary with the winer meeting Independent Charlotte Caudill in the general election.
District 3: Mark Harrison of Portland is running unopposed as a Republican in both the primary and general election
District 4: Three Republicans are vying for this spot — Brent Dyer, Dillon Lamberth and Michael McClellan.
District 5: Incumbent Alan Driver faces Darrell Rogers on the Republican side. The winner will face Democrat Latoya Holcomb, unopposed in the primary, in the general election.
Portland City Election
The Mayor’s seat and three seats on the Board of Aldermen will be up for vote this year. That vote will take place in the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates are not allowed to pick up their petitions to be on the ballot for those races until June 10.
