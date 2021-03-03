Carolyn McLemore Patton, 87, of Portland, passed away on Feb. 22, 2021, at White House Health Care.
She was born in Lavinia to the late Benjamin McLemore and Willie Ester Mills McLemore.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Patton was preceded in death by: her husband, Richard Patton; son, David Patton; and brother, J.W. Maynard.
Mrs. Patton is survived by: her daughter, Amanda Patton of White House; grandsons, Tyler Patton of Gallatin, Daniel Harbsmeier of Gallatin; and sister, Sue Utley of Jackson.
There was a graveside service held on Feb. 27 at Portland Memorial Gardens, with Greg McCoy and Tim Colovos officiating.
Tyler Patton, Paul Harbsmeier, Daniel Harbsmeier, Mark Utley, Johnny Russell and Randall White served as pallbearers.
