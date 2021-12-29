The Portland Chamber of Commerce held its annual Open House on Dec. 14 with many visitors stopping by the chamber office to enjoy food and fellowship.
The Open House is the Chamber’s way of letting their members and others in the community know how much they are appreciated, according to Chamber events coordinator Kristen Daughtry.
“We appreciate everyone who attended out annual Open House,” Daughtry said. “It’s a way for us to say thank you to our members for another great year, and let them know how much we appreciate them.”
The Chamber office was closed through Christmas, but with a new year in 2022 on the horizon, the Chamber is busy already preparing for coming events in the next few months.
One of the first events is the Ambassador Mixer for the Chamber’s ambassadors (volunteers) to be able to meet each other and gather to plan for the events of 2022.
The Ambassador Mixer is scheduled for Jan. 25 at the Southern Occasions Events Center at 107 North Russell Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Those interested in becoming a Chamber ambassador should contact Daughtry by email at kristen@portlandcofc.com or call the Chamber of Commerce during regular business hours at 615-325-9032.
