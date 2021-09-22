An event that started as somewhat of an appeasement a year ago is now turning in to an annual treat.
The Portland Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its second fall festival in the downtown area on Oct. 23.
“There’s something for everybody,” Portland Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator Kristen Daughtry said. “It’s family-friendly.”
Market Street will be shut down as a variety of activities will take place.
“We had it last year since we weren’t able to have the Strawberry Festival (due to the COVID-19 pandemic),” Daughtry said. “Especially with COVID, there wasn’t a lot going on. People were glad to get out. They were excited to be around people.
“We thought it would maybe be a one-year event, but it went well. It’s something we wanted to offer again.”
The event will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and there will be a classic car show on Main Street.
There will also be a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, a hayride, a magic show and a costume contest, which is a new addition this year.
There are 50-60 vendors expected to attend the event, and there will be fall produce and pumpkins for sale.
“The pumpkin painting and pumpkin patch were big hits,” Daughtry said. “They liked that.”
The fall produce is something that isn’t as readily available once the farmer’s market — which operates from May through August — concludes its activity for the year.
“This is a way to spotlight our farmers with their fall product,” Daughtry said. “It’s a cool way to incorporate the agriculture and the farmers as well.”
There will be four music acts performing as well, one going on at the top of each hour. Those include Mattie Taylor, the Stoney Creek Band, Dalton Elliott and Incognito Cartel.
“The live music is always a big hit,” Daughtry said.
Sponsorships are still available for area businesses that are interested by contacting the Portland Chamber of Commerce.
