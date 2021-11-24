The Portland Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Shop Local Passport to encourage people to shop local while receiving an award.
This is the third year of the venture, and 25 businesses are taking part in the process this year. The event began Nov. 8 and runs through Dec. 12.
The way it works is that anytime anyone visits one of the participating businesses, they are to asked to pick up a passport and have it stamped after they make a purchase. Passports can also be picked up at the Portland Chamber of Commerce office on Main Street.
“Supporting your local businesses is what it’s about. Every location has a passport. You can get multiple stamps on a passport from the same business,” Portland Chamber of Commerce Director Sherri Ferguson said. “You can also go multiple times, because it’s not one day. You may go to El Azteca to eat once a week, so you could get four passports from there, and then you fill them out and drop them in the mail slot here or at our office.”
Businesses participating in this year’s passport event are grand prize sponsor Old Hickory Credit Union, which will give away $500 in cash in a grand prize drawing. There will be drawings for prizes from each business participating in the passport event. All prizes will be drawn on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.
“They have to make a purchase in order to get a stamp, and then each business that participates gives a door prize of at least $25 so we will draw for those. The grand prize is $500 in cash, courtesy of Old Hickory Credit Union. That is up from last year when it was $250,” said Kristen Daughtry, events coordinator for the Chamber.
Other sponsors include 109 Family Restaurant, 5 Chefs, Barbeque Pit, Cash Saver, Draper Buttercup, El Azteca, Food Lion, Graphic Obsessions, Harbin Hollow Market, Heritage House, Main Street Nutrition, Milo Coffee House, NAPA Auto Parts, Neon Kitchen, Occasions, Pied Piper Herb Shop, Portland C.A.R.E.S., Portland Chamber of Commerce, Portland Pizza & Pub, Riley Reese Boutique, Sarah’s Flowers & Gifts, Sumner Crest Winery, The Flower Shop and Village Drugs.
“This is the third year. It has been pretty successful, and the businesses like it because it makes people aware of places they may not have ever been,” Ferguson said. “You may never have been in a business, but once you get the passport, you may find a new place to shop local. A lot of times it just allows them to discover new things that are going on in Portland. Maybe the businesses are not even new, but they just didn’t know they were there. Harbin Hollow Market has been here a little while, but there are still people who haven’t been there. People will think, ‘Oh, I need to stop there.’ And this will give them a reason to do that.”
There are other aspects to the passport as well. Some of the businesses have an “elf on the shelf” hidden somewhere inside their stores, and finding it can benefit customers.
“Some of them chose this year to have an elf hiding somewhere in their store. If you find it, then maybe you get a percentage off your order,” Daughtry said.
Each store is given leeway to do what they want in handling the elf discount.
“They all do things differently. Sumner Crest Winery is giving 20% off anything on the shelf that the elf is on. It could be today you get 10% off one it, or 20% off one item. Again, people do different things. Draper Buttercup has a blanket, and the blanket I could buy for $10 if I find the elf. It’s normally $30,” Ferguson said.
The key for the businesses is learning to promote the passport as part of their regular business routine.
“The businesses have to learn how to promote it themselves. They’re busy, and sometimes unless you ask about the passport, they’re not thinking about the passport when there are multiple people there. They are learning better how to get the passport out to the people, which makes them shop more,” Ferguson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.