Choosing a name for their food truck proved to be a challenging task for the Mooneyhan family.
“My husband (Dusty Mooneyhan) mentioned that we shouldn’t want to pick an Italian name, because what if the Italian food didnt work out,” Mallory Mooneyhan said. “So my husband, myself and both our kids were driving around thinking. Our son, Joey, said, ‘What about Electric Kitchen,’ which I liked but didn’t know how to incorporate it into logos, food, etc. So my husband said, ‘How about Neon Kitchen,’ and I fell in love with the name. We just went from there. I made the logo and was able to incorporate the neon colors into it.”
Neon Kitchen is a name that many area residents have become familiar with since it launched in late March.
“I was pretty sure it would do well,” Mallory Mooneyhan said. “Portland is always wanting more restaurant choices. I really wasn’t worried about people coming. I was worried they wouldn’t like my food. I have customers who are raving about it. The community seems to really enjoy it.”
Though Mallory Mooneyhan handles most of the cooking, that’s not something she typically enjoys.
“I hate cooking unless it’s Italian food,” Mooneyhan said. “I really enjoy working with sauces and pasta. I make all the sauces from scratch. My husband was tired of me cooking because it was always a pasta dish.
“When you’re cooking with sauces, you can come up with almost anything, and it still tastes good with Italian food. I love pasta … I love all of it.”
The Mooneyhans are attempting to give Portland residents an option that isn’t as prevalent as some other cuisines.
“I’ve been a waitress before, and Italian is my favorite food,” Mooneyhan said. “When I moved up here, there wasn’t any good Italian restaurants 18 years ago. My sister and dad came up (last September) and said that you should open a good Italian restaurant. I said no.
“Then, we started thinking about, and we did.”
The response has been positive enough to alter the family’s plans.
“At first, my husband was going to work a full-time job and not work the food truck,” Mooneyhan — who indicated that the family made the decision to open the business in the fall of last year — said. “We opened the food truck up. My mom worked it with me for the first couple of weeks. Then, my husband came in, and we’ve both been doing it full-time.
“We have a 13-year-old and a 10-year-old. It works with their schooling. I like the fact that we can work our own hours and still spend time with our kids.”
Its opening day — March 25 — was an intentionally-abbreviated day.
“We did it more as a trial basis,” Mooneyhan said. “I figured it out pretty quickly. There wasn’t a whole lot of huge setback. We were only open a few hours. It was pretty good (response). I think they were more surprised that there was an Italian restaurant out of a food truck.”
It has become a family affair, with Mallory Mooneyhan’s father helping to set up the plumbing for the food truck and her sister helping open the business.
Dusty Mooneyhan, who is a Portland native, has his father often running the register, and his mother prepares the desserts, which includes brownies, cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries and moonshine cake (which is described as little cake loaves of either apple, butter pecan or banana pudding in which real apples and bananas are used along with apple moonshine and banana pudding moonshine).
“My son who is 13 comes out and works the trailer,” Mooneyhan said. “My daughter (10-year-old Rayne) does occassionally as well. We keep it family-orientated.”
The food truck is located in a vacant lot at 516 South Broadway in Portland, across from Xtreme Fitness and Xtreme Hair Salon and next to Tippy Toes Nail Spa.
During the summer, Neon Kitchen is closed on Monday and Tuesday and is then open from Wednesday through Sunday — unless it is attending some special event off-site — from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Among the recent events in which Neon Kitchen has been invited to are Portland’s Music on Main concert series, the Mad Fireworks tent’s free fireworks show and an employee-appreciation event at Gastite.
The menu is exclusively Italian, with the most popular dishes consisting of spaghetti and meatballs, chicken alfredo and the vegetable-loaded neon italian salad.
“I have a couple of people, and they come to me once a week for their chicken parm,” Mooneyhan said.
The Mooneyhans have simply relied upon friends and social media to spread the word about their business.
“Word of mouth is the best,” Mooneyhan said. “I started getting a bit of a following beforehand. Then, when I opened, I was able to keep them updated.”
The response has the family considering opening a permanent location in Portland.
“A lot of our customers have been telling us that they would love it if we had a sit-down Italian restaurant, instead of having to take it to go,” Mooneyhan said.
And that response — for the first-time business owner — has served as great assurance.
“Honestly, it settled my nerves with starting out on my own,” Mooneyhan said. “I come from an office setting. This is a totally different ballpark.
“It was nerve-wracking for me. I have people now who come from Gallatin. It makes my heart happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.