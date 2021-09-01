Chris Taylor, of Hendersonville, is throwing his hat into the ring to become Sumner County’s next mayor.
Taylor, who has served on the Sumner County Commission since 2014 and is currently the chairman of the budget committee, announced his plans to run for the Republican nomination for county mayor in 2022.
“I think I have the qualities that would make a good mayor,” Taylor said. “I have the experience and the resources to be a good mayor. I believe a wise man listens to the counsel of many. I take input from everyone and weigh that in making the best decision. That’s how I plan to run the county.”
Taylor has served in law enforcement as part of the Metro Nashville Police Department since 1992, was promoted to captain in 2004 and is currently that department’s deputy chief. He and his family have lived in Sumner County since 1995.
“We looked at different places and ended up moving to Hendersonville and have been here ever since,” Taylor said. “We love it. It’s been neat to see my kids grow up in the same school system. I love what Sumner County has, and it still feels like a close community.”
Taylor said that he believes that infrastructure, public safety, long-term planning and managing Sumner County’s growth were the top issues the next county mayor would have to address.
“That was one thing that got me involved with the commission, that we didn’t have long-term planning at that time,” Taylor said. “One of the goals we’ve had is to set up the county fiscally to weather a recession without letting anyone go or reducing services.”
As a law enforcement officer, public safety is a paramount concern as well.
“You have to have a really great school system,” Taylor said. “You need an economy that creates good-paying jobs and draws in business, and you have to have a safe community. It doesn’t matter if you have great schools and jobs if you have to drive through crime scene to get there.”
In addition to his experience with the county’s budget, Taylor noted his role as a police officer in compiling that department’s budget.
“My first budget I had was $28 million for criminal investigations,” Taylor said. “I’ve learned how government works, how politics play into budgets.”
Taylor said that he was first drawn to run for office after a budget crisis in 2012 led Sumner County Schools to delay their opening for two weeks.
“I talked to friends on the school board, and they were upfront with me about issues with the budget,” Taylor said. “I prayed about it, and several people told me I should (run for commission). It got me really interested.”
Since first being elected to the county commission in 2014, Taylor has served on the budget committee and the emergency services committee, serving as chair of both committees. As chair of the budget committee, Taylor noted efforts to increase pay for first responders in a revenue-neutral way by restructuring funds.
“We’ve been able to change some things to give department heads more authority over the way money comes to them,” Taylor said. “I believe that the people who do the job every day know it better than anyone else.”
Taylor also touted his ability to build a consensus around issues, saying, “I think that’s what I do really well, building a consensus on things.”
Taylor has been married to his wife, Lorie, for 29 years, and the couple has three children. Two are in college, and the youngest is an eighth-grader at Ellis Middle School.
Thus far, the only other announced candidate for county mayor is current Sumner County Assessor of Property John Isbell, who announced in October of 2020.
The first day for candidates to pick up a qualifying petition for the May 3, 2022, Republican and Democratic primary is Dec. 20. Petitions are due back to the Sumner County Election Office by noon on Feb. 17.
The county’s general election will be held on Aug. 4, 2022.
