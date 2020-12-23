Christine Eula Mir Harper Crafton, 96, of Portland, passed away on Nov. 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Portland on Aug. 22, 1924, to the late Ewing Harper and Ida Angel Harper.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crafton is preceded in death by: her husband, Eugene Crafton; brother, Berlin Harper; and sister, Birdie Anderson.
Mrs. Crafton is survived by: her daughter, Beverly (Lloyd) Black of Portland; son, Tommy (Joyce) Crafton of Portland; grandchildren, Travis (Janet) Black of Portland, Bryan (Shelley) Black of Portland, Ann (John) Gobdey of Texas; Jessica Crafton of Portland, Jenna (Billy) Jenkins of Portland; six great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
A funeral service was held on Nov. 24 at Union Chapel General Baptist Church in Portland, with David Earl Harper officiating. Visitation was held prior to the funeral service.
Interment was held in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Johnny Crafton, Austin Crafton, Bill Anderson, Jim Anderson, Travis Black and Bryan Black served as pallbearers.
