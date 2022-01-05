A Portland man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he allegedly got into arguments with and pushed his sister and his niece during the altercation at 147 Bryan James Lane.
Ricky Allen Hodges, 61, of 4141 Dobbins Pike, Portland, was charged in the matter after police arrived on the scene to investigate the incident.
According to the police affidavit from the Portland Police Department, one of the victims stated that her brother had hit her in the mouth and busted her lip. The two victims stated that they had dropped off food and gifts for Christmas when the niece was confronted by her aunt about stealing gift cards.
The encounter led to the argument, and according to the report, Hodges pushed the his niece against the wall and then hit his sister and pushed her off the porch.
The niece stated that Hodges was attempting to get her out of their mother’s house and grabbed her around the arms and pushed her through the front door against the outside walls of the house.
That’s when the niece’s mother (Hodges’ sister) arrived and was coming up the driveway carrying a pizza. The sister and Hodges had words with each other, and Hodges allegedly struck her in the face and pushed her off the front porch, causing bruises on her forehead and nose.
Hodges was arrested and transported to the Sumner County Jail where bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
