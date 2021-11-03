Portland will hold its annual Christmas parade on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., with this year’s theme being “Candyland.”
For those wishing to enter a float or vehicle or other entry into the parade, the cost is $15 for Portland Chamber of Commerce members and $20 for non-members. After Nov. 30, the entry fee increases to $40. All entries must be received no later than Dec. 2 to guarantee placement in the parade line.
The lineup for the parade begins at 4:30 p.m., on Victor Reiter Parkway. All those who are entering a float or vehicle in the parade as well as those who are walking in the parade should be in line by 4:30 p.m.
Judging of floats and other entries will be done at that time with trophies awarded for the top three entries in the following categories: best float, best non-profit and best vehicle. The judging criteria will be based upon overall appearance, design, originality and being true to the theme.
There are several rules to adhere to both for parade entries and individuals involved in the parade. No Santa suits will be allowed, as Santa Claus will ride on the Volunteer State Bank float.
Individuals wishing to distribute candy as they walk in the parade must had the hand out. No throwing of candy will be allowed in the parade and, for safety reasons, no candy can be handed out from moving vehicles.
All vehicles entered in the parade must be driven by a driver with a valid drivers license.
No stop performances will be allowed, but bands are encouraged to perform as the parade moves through its route.
The parade will begin on Highway 109 North at Victor Reiter Parkway and will make its way down Highway 109 through the downtown Portland area and will conclude in the parking lot of Portland East Middle School.
To obtain an entry form, please stop by the Portland Chamber of Commerce office at 106 Main St. in Portland. There will be two participants meeting on Nov. 30 where a representative for each entry must attend one of the two meetings. The morning meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m., while the evening meeting is set for 6 p.m.
For more information, go to the Chamber of Commerce website at portlandcofc.com or call the Chamber during regular business hours at 615-325-9032.
