Christopher Wayne Mooneyhan, 53, of Portland, passed away on June 24, 2021. He was born in Portland on Sept. 10, 1967, to Larry Wayne Mooneyhan and Patricia Ann White.
Mr. Mooneyhan was preceded in death by: his brothers, Kenny Wayne Mooneyhan, Terry Lee Mooneyhan; and his grandparents, Leonard and Molley White, and Odell and Francis Mooneyhan.
Mr. Mooneyhan is survived by: his wife, Robin Mooneyhan of Portland; children, Preston Mooneyhan of Cross Plains, Brittany Cain of Florida, Chelsea Oscarson of Georgia; grandchildren, Bryleigh Mooneyhan, Princeton Mooneyhan, Emery Oscarson; brothers, Stacey Mooneyhan of Portland, Jeffery Gaylen Mooneyhan of Lafayette, Glynn Travis Mooneyhan of Portland; and his parents, Patricia Ann Mooneyhan and Larry Wayne Mooneyhan.
A funeral service was held on June 30 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Allen Johnson officiating.
Visitation was held on June 29 and prior to the service on June 30 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
