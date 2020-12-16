Portland’s City Council discussed traffic concerns and the possibility of adding rumble strips to certain streets in the city’s Lyon Crest subdivision during last week’s meeting.
“Over the years, we’ve had several citizens request speed bumps for calming traffic in certain areas,” said Portland Mayor Mike Callis. “It’s always a difficult move, because other homeowners don’t want to drive over speed bumps every day going out of their house.”
Portland Director of Public Works Carlton Cobb said that he and Portland Police Chief Jason Williams had discussed ways to address the traffic concerns of residents in the subdivision, which is located just west of Portland High School.
Cobb said that insurance adjusters and traffic engineers recommended against speed bumps because of the number of stop signs in the subdivision.
“We did get a request from homeowners to implement something,” Cobb said.
Alderman Brian Woodall asked if it would be better to request police increase enforcement measures in the area, rather than add rumble strips.
“The problem is it’s used as a cut-through from College Street over to Highway 52, especially during school hours,” Williams said. “We’ve sent cars over there multiple times, but it’s difficult to find a place to sit where it’s not obvious that you’re there.
“It solves the problem for a certain period of time, but it picks back up the next day.”
Jody McDowell said that he was concerned if one area received rumble strips, homeowners in other areas would demand similar measures, and it could turn into a costly expense for the city.
Thomas Dillard agreed, saying, “As soon as we put these down anywhere, I think it’s going to get into a lot of people wanting them.”
Mike Hall said hat he felt no action should be taken until a planned traffic light is in place and it can be determined how the light affects traffic in the area.
Chief Williams agreed, saying it would be difficult to gauge the effect of rumble strips if they and a traffic light went in at the same time. A mobile radar unit might be an option as well, Williams pointed out.
The council also discussed changes to the city’s ordinance on who can apply to operate a liquor store.
Portland City Attorney John Bradley said that an out-of-state resident had applied recently to open a package store in Portland, which is not currently allowed.
“The U.S. Supreme Court last year in a 7-2 opinion ruled such prohibitions having to do with residency are unconstitutional,” Bradley said. “My opinion is we amend our ordinance to delete that provision.”
Callis said that he would ask for a change to be brought to the council at an upcoming meeting.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
