At the Feb. 6th Portland City Council meeting, Alderman Brian Woodall presented a first reading of an ordinance for the City of Portland to enter into an agreement with Nabholz Construction for the renovation of the Robert Coleman Community Center. The building is under the Parks and Recreation Department and is currently abandoned.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Jamie White was on hand to provide information about the potential plan to renovate.
Mayor Mike Callis explained that there were two bids and that the lower bid from Nabholz Construction, a local company, was for $1,019,600.
Alderwoman Megann Thompson stated that she had received a lot of questions since the bid became public knowledge and asked White to provide some general insight into the project’s inception.
White walked the council through some recent history. “We used to have offices in the building,” he said, “but in 2019 the city had us move out of the building, and it’s been sitting ever since. Our first step in this direction was a simple Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition project.”
The Parks Department quickly realized that the entire building was non-compliant. “Nevertheless,” said White, “this building is a big part of the Parks and Recreation Department. It’s the hub. And as we heard in the Nathan Shadowens presentation, it is tied back to our community.”
White also feels that the building, if renovated, could provide much-needed meeting space. “Portland has a great need for economical meeting space,” he said. “I know this because we have constant requests to rent that space.”
Woodall and Thompson agreed that the public seemed interested in the possibility of the building, but that the million-dollar price tag was “way too high.”
Callis explained that whenever a building is for government use, costs are higher due to compliance issues. “We’re forced to do certain things when it’s a government building,” he said. “And of course, prices have escalated drastically over the last two years.” He noted that the City Hall project, which was finished in 2021, cost $4.25 million, but that a Baron Construction engineer told him it would cost $10 million today.
Alderman Drew Jennings, head of commercial lending at Farmers Bank, said he was not surprised by the Nabholz price. “It’s pretty typical with the current construction market.”
The mayor outlined a potential path for paying for the renovation. “We have a $700 thousand General Obligation (GO) bond we’ve been hanging onto in anticipation of getting to this place,” he said. “And with the addition of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) loan the Parks Department is already moving toward, we’ve got a method to cover the cost.”
Woodall said that the GO bond was already partially dedicated toward the police department renovation. “I’m just not convinced that the million-dollar price is something you could call a good use of citizen taxes.”
Thompson asked if White could provide an itemized plan from Nabholz Construction. “I’m wondering if we could just nit-pick the cosmetic aspects down and reduce the price.”
White said the plan was rather “bare-bones” but that he would ask for it.
The discussion turned toward the historicity of the building, with Alderman Jody McDowell asking how much of the building structure was considered historical. White said three walls and the roof would remain the same, the windows would be brought back, and the original flooring was there. “But the biggest visual impact will come from removing the ceiling to show the metal rafters with the drop-down lights.”
The council discussed the possibility of historical grants and White said he had done some exploration but hadn’t found an interested party as of yet. Thompson wondered if the Sumner County Schools or Sumner Tourism might be interested in becoming funding partners.
Alderwoman Penny Barnes wondered if the building could be repurposed for something entirely different, such as an open-air market.
Callis recommended approving the first reading but stipulated asking Nabholz Construction to cut anything possible to make it more economical. “Keep in mind that ADA compliance is mandatory for all government buildings,” he said. “We spent $125,000 to do an ADA transition plan in City Hall.”
The council unanimously agreed to the resolution as a first reading, with the stipulation that White would bring information from the low bidder on how to reduce costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.