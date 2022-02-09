Ella Clifton is taking her soccer skills to the next level. Clifton signed last week with Johnson University in Knoxville. The senior is excited about the opportunity to continue to play a sport she loves.
“I feel in love with the campus when I visited there,” Clifton remarked. “The campus is small and gives you a welcoming feel.”
Clifton started playing soccer at the age of five and has been on numerous travel squads and played four years at Portland High School.
Johnson University is a private, Christian school affiliated with the Christian Churches and the Churches of Christ, a branch of the Restoration Movement.
The Royals play in the NAIA. Johnson University is a member of the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
Clifton’s speciality is defense, and she has a good chance of starting as a freshman, according to the Johnson University coaching staff.
“The coach told me I could have a starting position on defense,” Clifton explained. “He doesn’t have a lot of defensive players on the team.”
Clifton’s defensive prowess can be attributed to her high school coach Ryan Goostree, who moved her to a defensive spot on the field as a sophomore.
“I wasn’t used to playing defense,” Clifton pointed out. “Coach Goostree taught me how to play defense.”
Goostree was happy that Clifton has the opportunity play college soccer.
“Ella is an amazing person on and off the field,” Goostree said. “She set the tone for practices and played anywhere on the field we asked her to play. I think she played in almost every position throughout her four years and excelled at each one of them.”
Clifton was named a Rising Star twice on the team and was voted Defensive Most Valuable Player in her junior and senior campaigns.
Though Clifton hates to leave friends she has played with for years, she is excited to get a chance at the next level.
“I think I will learn so much from Coach Halliburton,” Clifton stated.
Johnson University went 4-14-1 and lost in the regional finals in 2021. The Lady Royals will lose three seniors off last year’s squad.
Clifton is the daughter of Jason and Molly Clifton.
