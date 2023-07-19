Clogged sewer pipe leads to thousands in damage

In May of 2023, Emmanuel Missionary Baptist church was the victim of a huge disaster. A Portland city sewage pipe had stopped up causing hundreds of gallons of raw sewage to flood the church’s fellowship hall, and eventually spilling out from the doors. Concerned citizens called the city thinking it was a leaking gas main they were smelling.
During the City of Portland’s council meeting on July 10, 2023, church representative, Ricky Roberts pleaded the case to the council.
“We all know what sewage is, it’s nasty and dirty and people put all kinds of things down the toilets,” Roberts said. “When we got into the fellowship hall, it was completely flooded with sewage. We called the city and they called Servpro to come clean it. Once they arrived (Servpro), they informed us that they couldn’t do anything until the city approved the cleanup.”
“I sat there with the Servpro crew for 45 minutes to an hour until the city finally called and ok’d the cleanup.” The team at Servpro ultimately had to remove everything from the wall paneling to the cabinets. “We are left with no walls or cabinets,” Roberts said.
“I was asked to get a few estimates for repairs,” Roberts said. Servpro estimated costs at $49,000 and another estimate was for $37,620. I’ve contacted others who either couldn’t get me an estimate for a couple weeks or were just too busy to deal with it at all.”
Roberts informed the council that he had spoken to City of Portland Mayor, Mike Callis about the ordeal. “Mayor Callis told me that he thought the right thing to do was for him (the City of Portland) to pay for the clean up and repairs,” Roberts said.
“The insurance company did a secondary investigation by calling and talking to someone working for the city, they ultimately decided it was not the city’s fault and denied the claim.”
Emmanuel Missionary Baptist church had this happen before, same scenario but with lesser damage.
“In 2018 or 2019, the fellowship hall flooded with sewage because of the same pipe backing up,” Roberts said. “The city had Servpro come out and they cleaned it up, and removed the cabinets. The insurance reimbursed for the clean-up that time. We did not claim the cabinets though, we paid for those ourselves.”
Bryan Price, City of Portland’s Director of Department of Utilities was at the meeting as well.
“I was on vacation that week as was assistant Director Ward,” Price said. “The sewer on call showed up. Russell Driver, a crew lead, showed up as well as a second crew lead, Robbie Cook. They determined quickly that the issue was in fact a clog in the pipe. They called the truck out immediately to get the cleanup underway. Once the clog was addressed they restored flow and the overflowing into the church fellowship hall stopped.”
Price conveyed to the council what he was told by the insurance company.
“Apparently the insurance company’s view is that because we (the City of Portland) responded quickly and remedied the situation, that we weren’t liable,” Price said. “Had we known about the clog, but not acted to remedy the problem then, in the insurance company’s eyes, we would have been liable for damages incurred.”
Both councilman Drew Jennings and Vice Mayor Jody McDowell expressed their views on the situation.
“Doesn’t make sense, it was already overflowing at that point. Already inside the fellowship hall and pouring out the doors,” Jennings said.
“Yeah, I can’t understand myself why the insurance didn’t take care of it, because it wasn’t the church that had a stopped up line, it was the city that had a stopped up pipe,” McDowell said. “We have since corrected it by installing a backflow preventer so it doesn’t happen in the future.”
Bryan Price informed the Vice Mayor that even with the backflow preventer, there wasn’t a guarantee that it wouldn’t happen again.
“We hope it prevents future problems, but it isn’t a 100% guarantee,” Price said. “We now have that pipe scheduled for cleaning twice a year.”
It was determined that excessive amounts of grease and wipes were the cause of the clogging. No resolution to the churches dilemma was arrived at during the meeting. It will be a battle between insurance companies for the foreseeable future.
