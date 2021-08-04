Portland High School football coach Wes Inman was pleased with his team’s first scrimmage of the preseason against Cookeville and Stone Memorial.
The Panthers defeated Cookeville’s first team, 2-0 in touchdowns, and the second team won, 1-0.
“I was very pleased with the scrimmage,” Inman said. “We held Cookeville scoreless in a 10-play, 10-play format.
“We went 0-0 with Stone Memorial in the same format, but we moved the football very well. Our second beat their second team, 1-0.”
The offense had four different running backs with at least 50 yards each on the ground, while sophomore quarterback Braden Thornton was three for four for 70 yards.
“We are going to spread the wealth,” Inman said. “We want to keep our kids fresh. Jalen Pero is the feature back in the wing-T, but we are going to get them all touches.”
Braylon Dowlen led the ground attack with 90 yards and a score. Mason Swonger gained 60 and a touchdown. Pero and Freddy Paxton followed with 50 yards each, with Paxton scoring on a 40-yard jaunt.
Yamarion Fitts, Dowlen and Colby Lane all had a reception in the scrimmage.
Defensively, Elijah Allen and Swonger collected six tackles each. Fitts and Dowlen recorded four stops each, and Tristen Weatherford added three.
Paxton and LeCyrus House each had a pass break-up.
Portland will host Greenwood on Friday at home in another preseason scrimmage. On the following Friday, the Panthers will participate in the Gallatin Jamboree, which begins at 7 p.m.
The Panthers open the 2021 campaign in a new classification for the next two seasons. Home contests come against Westmoreland, East Hamilton, Clarksville Northeast, Macon County and Springfield.
Portland has road trips to Clarksville Northwest, White House, Kenwood, Station Camp and Henry County.
The Panthers — who return eight starters — will play in Region 7-5A for the next two seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.