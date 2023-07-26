Haley Brazel, Media Manager for the City of Portland, is excited about the new online app for her community. She has been with the city for two years, and enjoys her job of keeping Portland up to date and current in all things social media.
“The planning and development stages lasted for months.” Brazel said “We went through the process of selecting a new website provider and they have helped us become more compliant and uniform in our page appearance. Through the new web design, they offered this online app.”
As of right now, citizens can utilize the new app for many things. One innovative feature is that they can view past council meetings, and keep current on happenings with their city government.
“We are making efforts to more readily provide information to the citizens of Portland,” Brazel said. “This will include things like filling out various forms, who to contact about different issues or concerns they may have, and so much more.”
With technology changing almost daily in today’s world, Brazel plans to stay on top of it all. She expresses her drive to provide Portland with the very best services possible, also noting that the city has a Facebook page as well.
“When it comes to new and different technology, we continue to have new ideas weekly and are always thinking about what we might do to improve things with our online presence,” Brazel said. “For those that are time conscious or unable to physically get out of their homes, this app can provide a certain level of freedom for some citizens.”
The online app is only a week old. Analytics are not available for viewing the traffic of use at this time, but Brazel is very hopeful that once the word gets out to the citizens, they will take advantage of this new tool the city has provided to them.
“We want the citizens of Portland to know these resources exist. Any questions or concerns they may have, nine times out of 10, the website and app will be able to provide them with answers,” Brazel said adding, “They are always free to call us as well; we have super friendly staff that are dedicated to doing their absolute best in helping each citizen resolve an issue. We are here to help in any way we possibly can.”
