A roundup of local students who have earned academic honors at their respective universities for the Fall 2021 semester.
BelmontThe following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2021 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
• Caleb Guisewite of Cottontown (37048)
• Courtney Hill of Cottontown (37048)
• Aylana Lindsey of Portland (37148)
• Savannah Roe of Portland (37148)
• Sean Jones of White House (37188)
• Autumn Allen of White House (37188)
• Carlin Quinn of White House (37188)
• Hannah Potts of White House (37188)
• Haley Moran of White House (37188)
AlabamaA total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
• Kendall Frisbee of Portland (37148) was named to the Presidents List.
• Autumn Carpenter of White House (37188) was named to the Presidents List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.