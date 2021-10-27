Larry Collins, the man who was instrumental in much of the growth and development of the City of Portland, died on Oct. 18. He was 88.
Collins, founder and owner of Collins Construction, was born in Portland on Aug. 6, 1933 to the late Maurice Conrad Collins and late Lorelle Eunice Vanatta-Collins.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Collins is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Collins; son, Jason Collins; sister, Shirley Hall; brothers, Buster and Donald Collins; brother-in laws, Bobby Wallace, Gary “Butch” Wallace, and Donnie Brewster; sister-in-law, Juanita Johnson; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Collins; son-in-law, Tommy Sheucraft.
Mr. Collins is survived by children, Joey (Connie) Collins, Johnny Collins, Jeff (Robyn) Collins, Jaska (Johnny) Russell, all of Portland; grandchildren, Grant Collins, Andrea (Daniel) Wheeler, Amy (Josh) Bolton, Megann (Drew) Thompson, Cody Jo (Wes) Muehlhausen, Larry Joe Collins, and Mason (Brooklyn) Collins; great grandchildren, Jake and Collins Bolton, Joseph and Izabell Muehlhausen, Will, Ava, and Anna Thompson, Jane and Callaway Collins, and Peyton Wheeler; daughter-in-law, Tammy Collins; sister, Maurelle Brewster; brother, Douglas Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held on Oct. 21 at Portland First Baptist Church, where Collins was a long-time member. Burial took place in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Collins’ love for the City of Portland and wanting to help it grow became a life-long pursuit, as he was involved in residential, commercial and industrial development in the area, along wth also being involved in the construction of the Portland Airport and the hospital as well as numerous charitable and community-related projects.
“Mr. Collins will be greatly missed. His hard work and generosity has helped shape Portland; and his legacy will be a lasting one. Countless individuals and families have been made better by Larry and the Collins Family,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said.
Portland Community Development Director Denise Geminden had fond praise for all that Collins has done for the city over the years.
“Probably about 95 to 97% of all industrial property that is in the city limits of Portland was built by Larry Collins. He was a phenomenal entrepreneur. Mr. Collins had the mindset that if he built it, they would come, and it actually happened,” she said.
Former Portland Mayor Ken Wilber, who served in office for 13 years, was appreciative of Collins’ love for Portland and his many contributions to the city.
“He was a very good man that truly loved Portland. He did many wonderful things for our community and he will be missed, Wilber said.
In all, Collins developed more than 800 acres and turned that into 9 million square feet of industrial building space across the city.
“He’s been involved in the hospital. He’s been involved in the airport, and I don’t want to leave anything out. He’s been involved in residential development, in commercial development and just every single aspect you can thing of that would build a strong community. He was willing to play a part, and play a leading role, but he did not want the accolades for it,” Geminden said. “He just was the kind of person that was humble and wanted to get the job done and I could go to his office and sit down and ask him about stuff, and he would give me an honest opinion, and I appreciated him so much for that because of his experience.”
As Geminden pointed out, the industries in Portland are diversified with a number of manufacturing plants, distribution centers and other industries that can prevent an overall economic slowdown, if one sector of the economy or manufacturing industry suffers a slowdown. Geminden explained that Collins’ building prowess and foresight in the industrial development of Portland gave the city a major advantage over other communities when it came to attracting a variety of companies to town.
“A lot of people don’t understand that other communities have to build up a war chest in order to be able to recruit industry. They have to set aside money in an economic development board or an industrial development board, and they had to gamble by buying property and using money to get improvements to that property to build a product so that they can go out and recruit industry. And Portland, to my knowledge, has never had to get involved in any way. Mr. Collins built it,” Geminden said. “We had the opportunity to bring people in and show it to them as an asset to our community, and that built us into the industries that we are now. It built our reputation as an industrial center.”
Collins also helped to start Volunteer State Bank, and was involved in developing numerous residential subdivisions in Portland as well. His work with community-related projects included assistance with the Portland Public Library, the Portland Chamber of Commerce, the Wanda Collins Amphitheatre in Richland Park (named for his late wife who passed away in 2020), Portland First Baptist Church, the Temple Theatre and the Portland Municipal Airport.
Geminden said that Collins’ work to develop areas in Portland was invaluable to the city’s growth over the years.
“Him getting started building it really put us on the map. He had such a vision for that,” Geminden said. “He was always the first one to help with the education foundation, the first one to help with any commuity project that he saw really, really needed it. And he was as humble a man as I’ve ever met.”
