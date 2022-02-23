Fred Combs will return to a familiar place to coach middle school football this fall. Combs was hired on Jan. 27 to head up the football program at Portland East. The move came after Hunter Hicks, who coached the Panthers for three years, moved to the high school coaching staff.
Combs spent six years on the Portland East staff, three as a head coach from 2009-2011.
The transition will be easy according to Combs.
“Starting with Coach (Wes) Inman and Coach Hicks, there has been a tradition of great kids of great character who come to work every day and put a good brand of football on the field,” Combs said recently. “Portland East is a special place athletically and academically, and I’m excited to be back in that family.”
Combs was hired by Portland East principal Jackson Howell.
“Mr. Howell reached out and asked if I would be interested in coming back to teach PE and be the head football coach,” Combs remarked. “It had been on my mind recently knowing the Coach Hicks was likely moving to the high school and with my daughter currently there and my boys being there in a few years, it was an easy decision to come home to Portland East.””
Combs will continue to run many of the offensive and defensive plays that Coach Inman runs at the high school and wants to prepare the middle schoolers for freshmen football.
“We, along with Portland West, are the pipeline for our high school and our goal is to send them freshmen players who are technically sound, Accountable for their actions, and most of all, love the game of football and know what the P represents on the side of their helmets.”
Combs is a graduate of Morehead State University and spent three seasons as the assistant offensive line coach. Combs became an assistant at the old Portland Middle School from 2006-2008 the first year with Jackson Howell serving as head coach.
The school split in 2009 and Combs was the head coach for three seasons. From 2012-14, Combs was the varsity offensive and defensive line coach at the high school and from 2015-18, served as head freshmen coach and Junior Varsity coach and varsity assistant.
Combs has hit the ground running in preparing for the 2022 season in August.
“I’m meeting with interested players this week and will have a parent meeting March 1 to go over all of the expectations for spring and summer,” Combs said. “We will conduct practice the middle of May and will have a donation style fundraiser that will last through spring training and end with a 7-on-7 game at the stadium. We have exciting team building activities planned for the summer and I want to get to know these kids outside of football and bring them together as a team before we kick off official practice on July 11.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.