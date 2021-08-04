The Sumner County Commission created a redistricting committee during its July 19 meeting, although not without significant debate.
The redistricting committee is charged with redrawing the county’s district lines for county-commission and school-board seats every 10 years after receiving the results of the U.S. Census. The 2020 Census numbers are scheduled to be released to counties by the end of September.
The members will be those who currently serve on the legislative committee: Baker Ring, Danny Sullivan, Alan Driver, Larry Hinton, Chris Taylor, Paul Goode, Scott Langford and Leslie Schell.
Ultimately, the slate was approved by a 19-4 vote, with Mo Taylor, Jerry Mansfield, Steve Graves and Terry Wright opposed.
Commissioners voted by a 12-10 margin not to add Taylor to the committee, which was the first of a number of amendments offered.
“I’ve served on this committee once before, back in 2010,” Taylor said. “I think I offer valuable insight having been through this process once before.”
Merrol Hyde called for the addition of someone from Hendersonville, saying, “The Walton Ferry/Saunders Ferry peninsula is a huge part of Hendersonville … there’s no one from the Beech side. We’re leaving out a huge section of Hendersonville in this.”
Graves was then nominated but opted to remove his name from consideration, as did Hyde.
Taylor’s motion to refer the matter back to committee failed by a 17-6 margin after he cited concerns about whether a commissioner could be drawn out of their current district. He later motioned to table the discussion until the August meeting, but that vote also failed, 18-5.
“I understand (his) concerns, but this will be the fourth redistricting I’ve experienced in my years of service,” countered Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt. “I can tell you, in the previous three, a county commissioner was never drawn out of a district.
“It’s going to be hard to put everyone on there … but I want you to realize you have parameters. They’re not going to allow you to do something reckless.”
Holt also reminded the commission that the members would ultimately be able to vote up or down whatever plan the redistricting committee comes up with.
Hyde motioned to have one commissioner from each district serve on the committee, but that failed by a 12-11 vote.
“There’s representatives from Gallatin, from Hendersonville, Portland, Bethpage,” Wright said. “There is another city on the far north of this county. It’s called Westmoreland. We pay property and sales taxes. We’re just asking for representation.”
Hyde then asked for the redistricting committee to consist of the nominated members, plus appointments by the commission chairman from districts without representation. That motion failed, 15-8.
“This would be five additional seats,” commissioner Deanna Dewitt said. “I don’t see how that would be possible, and I support the current slate.”
Commissioners approved the appointments of Beth Key and Anita Ellis to the library board, plus Tim Lynch to the Music City Executive Airport Authority.
The board also approved the expansion of the library board from nine to 11 members and to allow the trustee’s office to accept prepayment of property taxes.
Also approved was the acquisition of right-of-way for the SR174 at Upper Station Camp Creek Road intersection improvement. The acquired area will only be 114 square feet at the corner of Long Hollow Pike and Brixton Boulevard. The county will donate the property to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
