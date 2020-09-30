Donna Davenport describes her son-in-law as “perfect healthy.”
Unfortunately, Clint Barnes’ health quickly declined after contracting COVID-19.
“His heart was perfect,” Barnes’ mother-in-law, Donna Davenport, said. “His kidneys were perfect, no diabetes. It attacked his lungs. That was it.”
Barnes, a Portland resident, died last Thursday morning as a result of the coronavirus.
“COVID is no respector of persons … old, young, sick or well,” Davenport, said. “It’s a monster.”
Barnes became ill the previous week.
“He was a perfectly healthy 46-year-old man, nothing wrong with him,” Davenport said. “He started getting chills and started running a fever. We took him to the ER (emergency room). He tested positive for COVID, and they sent him home.
“He got so bad that he had to go back to the hospital. It was downhill from there.”
Davenport said that Barnes’ condition never improved.
“He just couldn’t get any better,” Davenport said. “They put him on 100-% oxygen. They couldn’t get him enough oxygen. They were going to put him on a respirator, and his heart just gave out.”
For the past 23 years, Barnes has served as the pastor of Christ Apostolic Church International.
He began preaching at 15 years old.
After moving to Portland, he established the church in Portland — which is located on College Street — in February of 1998.
“We have a church in Russellville, Kentucky,” Davenport — who serves as the church secretary — said. “We have churches in Kenya and Uganda. He was very into the Ecuador missions also. He had youth camps for underprivileged kids until this year.
“He’s all-around one of the best people you will ever meet.”
Barnes — who was the assistant director of transportation for Sumner County Schools — was married to his wife Kelly and had four daughters — 23-year-old Makayla, 22-year-old Alaina, 14-year-old Isabella and 12-year-old Mia.
There was a community prayer vigil held for Barnes last Wednesday evening at Gallatin’s Sumner Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service was held on Sunday afternoon.
“We don’t understand it,” Davenport said. “The church was the love of his life … that and his family.
“We’ll get through it. It will be hard, but we will get through it.”
