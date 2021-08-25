The Portland City Council has deferred a request to stop broadcasting meetings of the planning commission amid concerns over transparency in government.
Planning commission chair Jessica Hunter made the request to the mayor’s office, and a resolution was presented to the council at its Aug. 16 meeting.
Alderwoman Megann Thompson, who serves on the planning commission, asked to defer a decision to allow her to speak with Hunter on the matter.
“She mentioned this very briefly at the end of our meeting, and I had no idea it was going to be on the agenda this quick,” Thompson said. “I would like to talk to every member … and ask why you feel this way and if they understand the transparency (issue).”
Mayor Mike Callis noted that the planning commission meetings had not previously been streamed until the COVID-19 pandemic began. When in-person meetings were suspended, city government began broadcasting those meetings instead. Now that in-person meetings have resumed, the planning commission had asked to end the broadcasts.
“I said, ‘I’ll bring that to the body. Y’all can decide if you want it televised or not,’ ” Callis told the group.
Alderman Brian Woodall said that a loss of transparency in government was not desirable, a sentiment echoed by city attorney John Bradley.
“I can’t imagine losing the transparency we gained and going backwards, especially at a time when people are still working from home,” Woodall said.
Bradley added, “I can tell you you’re going to get a lot of complaints if you stop televising something you’ve been televising. The question is going to be, ‘What are you trying to hide now?’ There’s not an upside based on public perception.”
Woodall noted that he had recently been able to refer a constituent to the video recording of a planning meeting to help answer that person’s question on a matter.
The matter will come back up in October as the Council will only meet once in September.
The council also approved on second reading a request to rezone property on North Russell Street and Victor Reiter Parkway from low-density residential to neighborhood mixed use.
The developer presented a concept plan with the request that envisioned 35 housing units on the property, which covers approximately 4.9 acres.
“He’s given us a lot more information than a lot of developers have in the past,” Thompson said of the concept plan.
The board also approved on first reading the sale of surplus city property, namely a portion of the municipal golf course. An adjoining property owner has requested to buy the piece of property and has obtained an appraisal of $17,300.
Also approved were agreements for engineering services for the Oak Hill water improvements (second reading, $297,200) and architectural services for the renovation of the Portland Police Department (first reading, $116,000).
The council also approved on first reading a pay increase for planning commission members from $50 to $100 per meeting, and the elimination of the Portland Cable TV Commission.
“We’ve been talking about this for about a year,” Callis said in regards to the Cable TV Commission. “It really doesn’t serve a purpose anymore.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
