Portland West Middle School head football coach Kyle Lane admitted it wasn’t of his teams’ best offensive efforts of the season.
However, a 30-8 win over T.W. Hunter in last Saturday afternoon’s county championship game at Edgar Johnson Stadium gave Lane and the unbeaten Panthers their third overall title in the school’s 13-year history.
The Panthers won division titles in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2021.
“It wasn’t a clean offensive game,” Lane said amidst the celebrations of Panther fans afterward. “Truthfully, it was one of our poorest offensive games. But our passing game was big tonight, and the (offensive) line protected well.”
The Panthers averaged just 3.3 yards on 26 rushes for 76 yards, but quarterback Cayden Lane was 5 of 7 passing for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Shawn Sebring led the ground game with 46 yards, and Keilen Dalton added 35.
Teammate Isaac Hoke caught two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.
The Portland West defense limited Hunter (6-3) to 84 yards.
“We gave up 178 yards to Hunter in the first game with them (a 30-18 win on Aug. 24),” Lane said. “Today, it was under 100. That’s a testament to our defense.”
Portland West (8-0) scored quickly as a 68-yard kickoff return by Hoke put the Panthers in excellent field position at the 20.
Hoke caught a 17-yard pass from Lane to set up Sebring’s two-yard touchdown run.
Sebring plowed into the end zone with the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
After a short punt by the Buccaneers, the Panthers used nearly four minutes of the clock in scoring on Sebring’s 11-yard gallop. Hoke raced in with the two-point conversion run for a 16-0 lead with less than a minute left in the first period.
Portland West found the end zone just before halftime.
The big play on that possession was a 23-yard pass from Lane to Jay Burnley, who made a leaping reception at the Hunter 28 yard line.
Two plays later, Lane went to the air again and hit Dalton on a 16-yard scoring strike.
The conversion was unsuccessful, but Portland West led 22-0 at the half.
The Bucs had their best drive to open the second half as quarterback Aiden Curry completed a trio of passes, covering 43 yards, to set up a Cade Brooks’ 2-yard scoring dash.
Brooks was on the receiving of the two-point conversion pass from Curry, and Hunter trailed 22-8.
The Panthers notched their final score of the evening as Hoke took a pass from Lane and went 44 yards to the end zone.
Lane scored on the two-point conversion via a keeper to extend the margin to 30-8.
Hunter had two more possessions but came up short on a fourth-down attempt, and its final drive ended as time expired.
Lane admitted that last year’s 2-4 slate in a COVID-filled season was motivation toward the success of that this year’s team experienced.
“Last season made this season possible,” Lane said. “We worked hard, and by the end of the (2020) season, we were not getting blown out and were competing. We learned a lot then, and we applied what we learned to this season. We had a lot of returning starters back, and that made us more successful. All the hard work came to fruition this year.”
