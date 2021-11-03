Sumner County commissioners unanimously approved allocating up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan funding toward water line projects during their Oct. 25 meeting.
The county is scheduled to receive approximately $37.2 million in funding under the ARP, which passed Congress earlier this year as part of pandemic relief efforts. Funds have to be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, based on current guidance from the U.S. Treasury.
Budget Chairman Chris Taylor said Sumner is one of the first counties in the state to put a combined effort together between jurisdictions, saying, “What our utility companies did says what an amazing place we live in.”
“Initially it started that we could reach out as a regional plan. When we talked to the utilities, it was about taking one-time money to reinforce and connect infrastructure up to the northern part of the county,” Taylor added. “This is adding pumping stations for Castalian Springs, it’s putting a water tower up on the ridge, Gallatin interconnecting with White House to reinforce them. It’s all the utilities coming together… so we have enough water and the means to push it where we don’t have any right now.”
The county’s $10 million portion is designed to accompany state and federal grants that Sumner County intends to apply for, County Mayor Anthony Holt said. The county is hoping to receive up to $46 million in state grant funding and future federal funds for the water projects.
“This is a good step. It doesn’t necessarily meet all the needs but you’ve got to crawl before you walk,” Commissioner Moe Taylor said. “When you run water lines to areas that don’t have them, you’re going to bring growth.”
Taylor’s request to boost the county’s portion to $15 million failed by a 13-8 margin.
Commissioners also approved by a 14-8 margin the issuing of $13.25 million in bonds to fund expansion of the Sumner County Resource Authority’s site for trash disposal.
Under an agreement between Sumner County, Hendersonville and Gallatin, if the Resource Authority were unable to pay the note on the bonds the county would be responsible for three-sevenths of the shortfall, with the cities responsible for two-sevenths each.
Commissioner Jeremy Mansfield objected to making the deal without a signed agreement from Hendersonville and Gallatin city governments and motioned to refer back to committee. That motion failed by a 16-5 margin. His motion to defer also failed by a 12-9 margin.
“The problem I have is that we have a verbal commitment; it’s based on us finding the agreement without a signed, written agreement,” Mansfield said.
Mansfield also objected to not making some provision for requiring out-of-county trash disposers to pay more.
“Non-residents and out-of-county commercial haulers ought to be banned, or if allowed should pay higher than county rates,” Mansfield said.
Chairman Scott Langford noted that both cities’ councils had already approved the agreement in previous votes.
“My understanding is that both Gallatin and Hendersonville have passed this legislatively,” Langford noted. “The Resource Authority is the first repayer. Only if they default would it come back to the cities and county.”
“We’re getting about double the volume of trash we had 10 years ago. That’s one reason there are issues, which we are trying to solve,” said Commissioner Baker Ring, who serves on the Resource Authority board.
Citizens also spoke in favor of the expansion project.
“I run three different businesses and they all transfer material to the Resource Authority. We’re waiting in line for an hour, hour and a half several days a week,” Caleb Moss of Portland said during the public comment period. “That’s income lost there.”
“In the last couple of years I’ve sat in line as much as 45 minutes,” added Shawn King of Hendersonville.
Commissioners also approved up to $45,000 in capital improvements at the county jail, $20,000 for unmanned aerial search & rescue equipment for the Emergency Management Agency, a $25,000 grant match for establishing a Safe Baby Court in the juvenile court system and transferring $98,620 for allocatio of funds for rural fire departments.
Ed Williams was appointed to a two-year term as employee representative to the Civil Service Board and both Angela Govan and Tami Wallace were reappointed to terms on the Tourism Board.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
