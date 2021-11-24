The Sumner County School Board’s District 9 seat will again have a competitive race in next year’s election.
During their Nov. 15 meeting, the County Commission voted to move Gallatin’s Twin Eagles subdivision back into District 9 as part of the redistricting process, which is required every 10 years.
Joshua Graham, a resident of that subdivision, has already announced his intention to challenge incumbent Patricia Brown for the District 9 School Board seat in August 2022. But during an Oct. 20 meeting of the county’s redistricting committee, Brown had asked that part of her current district — including Twin Eagles — be removed from District 9 into District 8, which is not part of the 2022 election.
“I want the left side of nine off,” Brown said in a video of that meeting.
After the Commission vote, Graham spoke to The Leader about the redrawn districts.
“I certainly appreciate that they did that for me and for all future candidates. Whether it was an intentional lapse to remove me from contention, who knows? But I think they did the right thing to make sure I could run,” Graham said.
Graham said he had known his home was close to the district line, but said in the Oct. 20 video Brown immediately worked to have his neighborhood removed from her district instead of looking at population densities or other possibilities.
“When I watched the video, I had no doubts that it looked like my neighborhood was specifically targeted. And that’s the case we laid out to the County Commission,” he said.
Brown did not return calls seeking comment.
A number of citizens spoke against the change of the district lines, which would have moved Twin Eagles into District 8 and kept from running until 2024.
“It does not look good to me. It seems to be a board member able to get rid of her challenger,” said Allan Lancaster of Hendersonville. “Does that sound honest and fair to you?”
“I hear all the time that we can’t get anyone to run for our seats. So Mr. Graham steps up but cannot run as the board member prevents him from doing so,” added Lisa Hayward of Hendersonville. “By not doing this, how can any of us trust you to make decisions regarding our children?”
“I was at the meeting when the board members were asking to have their lines drawn,” said Michelle Joyvence of Gallatin. “What district members want is not a criteria required by law. I think gerrymandering did happen, it was pretty obvious.”
Commissioners held a lengthy debate over whether moving Twin Eagles had been an appropriate move.
“Gerrymandering is when politicians manipulate voting district boundaries for their own gain or their party’s gain,” Jeremy Mansfield said. “That is considered shady, not honest or honorable.”
“We should consider the fact that if something does look bad, I think we need to take that into consideration. Anyone who wants to run for office should be given that right,” added Danny Sullivan, who serves on the redistricting committee and made the motion to move Twin Eagles back to 9.
After consulting with the county attorney, Chairman Scott Langford reversed his previous ruling that Sullivan’s motion was out of order. Langford noted that the deviations in district population did not appear to be significantly affected by the move. By law, districts cannot have more than a 10% deviation in their population numbers.
Commissioners ultimately approved moving Twin Eagles back to District 9 by an 18-6 vote, subject to a determination from the election office that the move will not throw off the population balance between districts.
Langford, Baker Ring, Billy Geminden, Leslie Schell, Jerry Foster and Paul Goode voted against the move. The school board lines were ultimately approved 21-3 with Langford, Schell and Goode in opposition.
Redrawing commission lines
Commissioners also debated whether to go with 12 or 24 districts for the County Commission itself. Currently, Sumner County is drawn into 12 districts with each district having two commissioners. State law allows counties to have anywhere between nine and 25 commissioners.
“I’m opposed to the 24. 24 districts in my opinion gives less representation,” Mansfield said. “A majority of counties have two of three commissioners per district.”
“By decreasing a district size by half, you may get more time from your commissioner,” countered Caroline Krueger. “I’m not sure it’s fair to say one or the other has more representation.”
“Twelve has been in place as long as I can remember. To change the makeup of the whole legislative body, I’ve had many people tell me not to do that,” said Moe Taylor.
“I’m not running for re-election, but I do look forward to going to the poll and when I vote in my district, it will say vote for one. I would rather know which one to vote for than which two,” said Portland’s Geminden.
Ring pointed out that moving to 24 districts might require the county to add three new polling places, but said he felt fewer residents per district provided for better representation.
“I believe strongly in 24 districts, or 12 districts with 12 commissioners,” Ring said.
“I have not seen what I consider an advantage with going to 24 districts,” countered Terry Wright.
“There’s no public clamor to change this. People want it to stay pretty much as it is. If it’s working well, don’t change it,” said Merrol Hyde.
“I too have talked to citizens and the ones I’ve talked to say they prefer the 24 commissioners,” Ring said.
The 24-district plan was approved by a 16-8 vote, with Taylor, Mansfield, Steve Graves, Wright, Jerry Becker, Sullivan, Hyde and Larry Hinton voting to stay with 12 districts.
In other action, commissioners approved $1.158 million in funding for a GNRC COVID relief grant aimed to improving compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“This is money we had to make sure we were ADA-compliant throughout the county, with sidewalks and walkways and entrances,” said Budget Committee chairman Chris Taylor.
Also was approved was $93,010 in funding for two dryers for the sheriff’s office, $13,244 for state inmate medical reimbursements and a 36-month contract for a network connection for the Sumner County Administration and ECC buildings.
Commissioners also reappointed Ed Williams to the Civil Service Board, Don Drayton to the Music City Executive Airport Authority and Larry Brown and Rick Halcomb to the Board of Construction Appeals.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
