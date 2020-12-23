Courtni Gloria Marie Munday, 29, of Bethpage, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
Courtni entered this life on June 28, 1991, in Gallatin, to Stacy and the late Randy Munday.
Courtni was a content creator on several social-media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Her most successful series was “Don’t Take My Babies,” which amassed more than 750,000 followers and subscribers total.
Courtni was an amazing young woman who worked tirelessly to make others laugh and enjoy life.
She was a member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Bethpage, where she was a Sunday school teacher. Her focus was always on the Lord, Jesus Christ.
She was Bucky Covington and Reba McEntire’s biggest fan.
There wasn’t a person in this world that didn’t love her. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and fans around the world.
Survivors include: her mother, Stacy Munday; grandmothers, Gloria Link, Christie True; boyfriend, Logan Holman; brother, Jason (Cassie) Munday; sisters, Coti (A.J.) Wolfe, Crystal (Brock) Cornett; nephews, Konner Cornett, Bradley Wolfe; nieces, Natalie Morgan, Kenzie Cornett, Rylee Wolfe; best friend, Lindsey (Chris) England; and special friends, Tracy Groves and Hope Kennedy.
Courtni was proceeded in death by: her father, Randy Munday; grandparents, Basil and Dorthy Munday, Glen Link, Jack Satterfield; and stepdad, Wesley Brown.
A memorial service was held at Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Bethpage on Dec. 19.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the Wilkinson and Wiseman Funeral Home in Portland or by donating to a GoFundMe account at http://gf.me/u/zb5947 to assist with memorial expenses.
“When your troubles knock you down, pick yourself up off the ground and walk on!” — Reba McEntire
