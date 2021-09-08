Sumner County Schools are shut down this week in order to attempt to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
The announcement was made by the school system on its website and Facebook page that schools will be shut down from Sept. 7-10 due to COVID-19. Sumner County teachers, students and administrators were off on Monday, which was Labor Day. Sumner County Schools decided to use four inclement-weather days and take the whole week off from classroom learning in order to combat a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Sumner County Schools.
There will also be no Google Classroom learning during these four days.
All sports games and practices and other extracurricular activities that are scheduled for this week will be allowed to take place as regularly scheduled. However, no extra curricular activities are allowed to take place before the normal school dismissal times in the afternoons.
Portland High School athletic teams are currently involved in football, girls soccer, volleyball, cross country and golf competition.
Portland football is scheduled to play at neighboring rival White House on Friday.
The PHS girls soccer team had two home games scheduled, facing Station Camp on Tuesday and Sycamore on Thursday. The Lady Panther volleyball squad was scheduled to play at home against Hendersonville on Tuesday and will play at Gallatin on Thursday.
Portland’s cross country team was scheduled to run in the Mid-State Cross Country Association members meet at Macon County High on Tuesday and will be competing in the Dickson Invitational on Saturday morning.
The Panther golf squad was scheduled to host a three-team district match with Lebanon and Mt. Juliet on Tuesday afternoon at Dogwood Hills Municipal Golf Course.
The plan currently is for all Sumner County Schools to reopen on the following Monday as normal.
A statement from the school system’s website read, “All Sumner County Schools will resume normal operations on September 13. We encourage everyone to practice safe, healthy measures during this break to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 within our community.”
According to the Tennessee State Health Department’s figures from Sept. 1, Sumner County had 29,584 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. At the time the announcement was made, Sumner County had 2,050 active COVID-19 cases, according to the data from the state’s website.
