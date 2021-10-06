They went through eighth-grade recognition together.
They ran out on to the field together.
They met together before the game.
They came together after the game.
They took pictures together … and many of the opposing players walked off the field together.
Going forward, they’ll soon be together as one.
However, last Tuesday night, the battle of Portland took place once again at Edgar Johnson Stadium, with the Portland West Middle School football team rolling to a 38-0 victory over cross-town rival Portland East.
“I’m very impressed with Portland East,” Portland West head coach Kyle Lane said. “They played their game. They made us earn every yard and made us earn every touchdown. We had to rise to their physicality. We haven’t had to do that much this year. They’re a very good football team.”
Entering Saturday’s county championship game against Hunter, Portland West had outscored its seven regular-season opponents by a combined margin of 252-52.
“With every middle-school season, you have the challenge of keeping them working to get better,” Lane said. “These guys have done a good job with that. All in all, we knew we had a good team, and we knew we had some challenges this year. We’ve risen to all of them.”
Approximately 15 of the Portland West players saw extensive action as seventh-graders during last season’s 2-4 campaign.
“That’s huge to the success (this season),” Lane said. “Those guys know what it takes to win a middle-school football game. That was inspiration for us and motivation for us in the spring.
“In-game adjustments … we can make them on the fly. Usually, you make those the next day. The experience is huge. Some players are in different positions, but it’s still kosher to what we do. It has allowed them to play fast and with great effort.”
Portland West only had six possessions last Tuesday, scoring on five of those (with the lone exception being when Portland West regained possession at midfield following an Avery Hughes fumble recovery with 16.5 seconds remaining in the first half).
Portland East had 0 yards through its first three possessions but picked up a pair of first downs on its third possession, the team’s final possession of the first half.
Then, Portland East (2-5) attempted to keep the ball away from Portland West by gaining 46 yards and picking up three first downs in the second half.
“We played probably our best football game tonight,” Portland East head coach Hunter Hicks said. “We slowed the game down and tried to keep the ball out of their hands. They just have too many weapons.
“With our (limited) numbers and the way we are set up as a school, we want to give ourselves a chance at the end of games. That’s running the ball and controlling the clock. Every year, this is a physical game.”
Portland East never punted, turning the ball over on downs four times.
Portland West scored on its third play from scrimmage when Keilen Dalton broke free on a misdirection handoff for a 64-yard touchdown run.
Isaac Hoke followed with the successful two-point conversion run.
On Portland West’s next offensive play, fullback Shawn Sebring ran through a would-be tackler and raced 41 yards to the end zone.
Dalton’s successful conversion run created a 16-point margin.
Portland West’s third possession was a seven-play, 38-yard scoring drive, capped by quarterback Cayden Lane’s 14-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Dalton in the back of the end zone.
Sebring’s successful conversion run extended the lead to 24-0.
Portland East quarterback Brogan High picked up first-down yardage on two quarterback sneaks late in the first half, but Hughes recovered a fumble in the final seconds on a play in which there appeared to be confusion in the backfield.
Two plays later, Portland West’s Jay Burnley broke free along the left sideline but was finally tackled at the 15 yard line following a 35-yard gain.
Portland West’s most extensive scoring drive came on its opening possession of the second half. The six-play, 66-yard march began with a swing pass from Lane to Dalton that gained 26 yards.
It was eventually capped by Dalton’s 1-yard touchdown run.
However, Dalton was tackled short of the goalline on the conversion run by Portland East’s Jesiah Scharklet and Joseph Meadors.
On Portland West’s next offensive play, Hoke broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run with 2:51 remaining, and Sebring’s successful conversion run capped the scoring.
Portland West finished with 295 yards of total offense.
Portland East concluded its season with the loss.
