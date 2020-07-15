Cynthia Lea Tomlinson, 58, of Portland, passed away on July 4, 2020.
Cindy was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was known for her beautiful smile, kind and giving heart, and her incredible faith and love for the Lord.
She is preceded in death by: her son, Steven Bret Tomlinson, her father, Elmer Lee McClish; and two brothers, Thomas Murphy and William Murphy.
She is survived by: her husband, Steven Wayne Tomlinson; daughter, Ashley (John) Johnston; grandchildren, McKayla Martin, Ashton Martin; mother-in-laws, Callie Holman, Barbara Tomlinson; sister-in-laws, Terri (John) Graham, Sharon (John) James, Staci (Scott) Dickens; brother-in-law, Kevin (Jennifer) Holman; and many nieces and nephews.
The family had a celebration of life ceremony on July 11 at Lighthouse Church International in Charleston, with Mitchell Wright officiating.
