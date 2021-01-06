Dan Morgan Jenkins, 80, of Portland, was born on July 18, 1940, in Jackson County.
Dan was one of 10 children born to the late Mallie Delno Jenkins and Marvin Kirk Jenkins.
God’s angels came to Hendersonville Medical Center and took him to his Heavenly home on Dec. 29, 2020. He and Charlotte Faye Kirkham were married on Dec. 16, 1960, at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church by F.W. Lambert. Dan and Charlotte were married 60 years and 13 days.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by: his brothers, George Jenkins, Travis Jenkins; sisters, Cledith Fleming, Edith Painter; brothers-in-law, William Pharris, Charles Painter, Verlon Fleming, Calvin Kirkham; and sister-in-laws, Charlotte Bowman Jenkins and Ann Jenkins.
Mr. Jenkins is survived by: his loving wife, Charlotte; two sons, Jeffery (Shelley) Jenkins of Portland, Jason (Sarah) Jenkins of Seymour; grandchildren, Justin (Gloria) Jenkins, Jessica Jenkins, Jacob Jenkins, Eli Jenkins, Seth Jenkins; great-granddaughter, Emerald Faye McCrory; sisters, Beulah Pharris of Portland, Ruby (Hollis) Harris of Gallatin; brothers, Mack Jenkins of Bethpage, Donald (Sharon) Jenkins of Portland, Robert (Gail) Jenkins of Bethpage; and sister-in-law, Wanda Kirkham of Portland.
Dan graduated from Sumner County High School in 1958. He owned and operated Dan’s Furniture and Appliance for 37 years.
Dan had a passion for service to his community and church. He professed salvation and joined Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in August of 1962. During this time, he served as church treasurer, trustee, Pleasant Hill committee member, adult Sunday school teacher and one of the church’s song leaders.
His service to the Portland community spanned more than 50 years. He was a member of numerous service organizations, member of the Portland City Council (serving two terms) and as mayor of the city of Portland. He felt his greatest accomplishment during his term of mayor was the development of the Richland Park Complex.
There was a funeral service held on Jan. 2 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Brad Carver, Ronnie Briley and Robby Kirkham officiating. Visitation was held on Jan. 1 and on Jan. 2 prior to the funeral service.
Interment was held in the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church cemetery.
Eli Jenkins, Seth Jenkins, Justin Jenkins, Jessica Jenkins, Jacob Jenkins and Randy Kirkham served as pallbearers.
Dan’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in care of Mike Smallwood, by maililng those to 701 South Tunnel Road, Gallatin, Tennessee, 37066.
