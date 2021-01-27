Daphne Whitsett was recently honored by her colleagues as Portland East Middle School’s 2021 teacher of the year.
Whitsett has served as Portland East’s librarian for five years and was praised by Portland East Principal Jackson Howell for her dedication, hard work and coordination of the library into other teachers’ work.
“She is a phenomenal communicator with the other teachers in our building,” Howell said. “She has made the library an integral part of all the other classrooms and all the other subject areas.”
Whitsett added, “Classes come in, and I’ll give a lesson that goes with whatever they’re learning in class, that also incorporates finding information. As a librarian, I want to get them to love reading but also be able to find the information they need.”
Whitsett also teaches courses such as library skills and information technology to students in addition to her other duties.
“Even using the internet to find information, I try to teach them how to discern fake and real news,” Whitsett said.
Like other teachers, Whitsett said that she has had to make the adjustment to the hybrid learning model being used because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s a lot of free resources out there, and we’ve tried to increase the focus so students can find and use them,” Whitsett said.
Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. — a program that provides more than 100,000 e-books, audiobooks and videos to library patrons across the state — was one such resource that Whitsett said she has tried to encourage students to take advantage of to help bridge the learning gap caused by not being in classrooms full-time.
Howell also lauded Whitsett’s work with the book club at Portland East, noting that she has taken students to various book competitions and events.
Whitsett mentioned the Battle of the Books and Southeastern Young Adult Book Festival as two events in which she gets her book club students to participate. The Sumner County School District puts on the Battle of the Books, while Middle Tennessee State University hosts the other event.
“They bring in authors of young adult books ... the kids can go and ask the authors questions about their writing,” Whitsett said of the Book Festival.
Howell added, “We’ve been involved in competitions. She is on the cutting edge of what librarians need to be. She’s been vital with our communication and technology.”
Howell said that Whitsett was among a record number of nominations for the award but was the clear choice.
“I received nominations for Miss Whitsett across the subjects and grade areas,” Howell said. “That just solidifies all the stuff she does, not just in one specific area of the school.”
Whitsett added, “As a librarian, it wasn’t something I expected. My teaching is different from the traditional classroom, so I was shocked and honored and pleased that the other teachers appreciate what I’m trying to do.”
