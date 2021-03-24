David Allen Fleming, 79, of Portland, passed away on March 16, 2021, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
David was born in Portland, to the late Gilbert Leon Fleming and Mildred Dorris Fleming.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a baby sister, Betty June Fleming.
David is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lesa O’Neal Fleming. He is also survived by: children, Dana (Tony) Fleming Wright, Lee Erik Fleming, Chad (Stacy) Allen Fleming, Brandon Clay Fleming; sisters, Peggy Fleming Clemmons, Shirley Fleming Jackson, Juandel (Robert) Fleming Lane; brother-in-law, Larry O’Neal; special cousin, Vivian Webb Edwards; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Bryan) Meagan Stevens, Chace Austin Fleming, Katherine (Tanner) Allison Gard, Susan Brooke Fleming, Kayla Nicole Fleming, Hampton Allen Fleming, Morgan Elizabeth Fleming, Gabriel Christian Fleming; and great-grandchildren, Everett Reese Stevens and Asaiah Jeremiah Fleming.
David was a 1959 graduate of Portland High School and began working for L & N Railroad as a flagman, then as locomotive engineer in 1963 after attending Western Kentucky University. He retired in 2004 from CSX Transportation after 40 years.
He had many interests, including farming, flying and small-business ventures In his retired years, David loved the art of woodworking. He enjoyed working on projects, including repurposing farm equipment, restoring sailboats and spending time with his many friends.
He taught countless lessons to his children and grandchildren over the years. He loved poetry, animals and had a great mind and great wit.
He was a member of the Union Hill Church of Christ and was loved by many friends in the community. It was so many, in fact, it would be difficult to mention.
There was a graveside service held on March 20 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Portland, officiated by Don Craighead of Union Hill Church of Christ in Gallatin.
Don Fleming, Tony Wright, Erik Fleming, Chad Fleming, Brandon Fleming, Chace Fleming and Hampton Fleming served as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in his name by visiting https://give.vanderbilthealth.org/DavidAFleming.
In the Bible, 2 Timothy 4:7 reads, I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.
