David Anthony McClain, 52, of Franklin, Kentucky, passed away on July 26, 2021, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Funeral services were held on July 29 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory in Franklin, with burial following at Peden Mill Cemetery in Simpson County, Kentucky.
Visitation was held on July 28 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and from 6 a.m. to until the funeral service began on July 29.
David was born on June 25, 1969, in Portland, to the late Clifford Bryan McClain, Sr., and Lendria Gregory McClain, whom survives.
He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Mildred Gregory, and his paternal grandparents, Marshall and Clara McClain.
He is survived by: his mother, Lendria Gregory McClain; his long-time companion, Sonia Hamilton; one sister, Patricia Powell (Jerry) of Franklin; four brothers, Clifford Bryan McClain, Jr., of Franklin, John Marshall McClain of Franklin, Raymond McClain (Jay) of Portland, Michael McClain (Shelly) of Japan; three aunts, Ann Turner of Indiana, April Anderson (Ricky) of Indiana, Patricia Wix of Portland; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
David was a member of Fairview Baptist in Franklin.
He was employed by Summer’s Farms in Simpson County.
David enjoyed working on cars in his shop and seeing antique cars.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to Peden Mill Cemetery. Envelopes can be obtained at the funeral home.
